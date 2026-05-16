Real Madrid Coach Arbeloa Praises Mourinho, Fears Replacement, as They Face Striking Star Mbappe Criticism

Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa expressed admiration for his former boss Jose Mourinho, who led the club to success between 2010 and 2013. Arbeloa also hinted that a return to the Santiago Bernabeu bench could be a possibility for Mourinho, considering his highly regarded coaching career. He expressed fear of taking over the role, due to recent lack of trophies under the faded Florentino Perez. Following the Madrid's star striker Kylian Mbappe harsh criticism of Arbeloa's benching, the coach emphasized his concern over the headlines created and Mbappe's potential reaction to the volatile coach's selection.

Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa said Saturday he would be pleased if Jose Mourinho replaces him and leads the club next season. The Portuguese veteran, who led Madrid between 2010 and 2013, clashing in that era with Pep Guardiola 's Barcelona side, has been heavily linked with a return to the Santiago Bernabeu bench.

Currently coaching Benfica, selecting the divisive Mourinho would be a gamble on the part of president Florentino Perez after Los Blancos finished without a major trophy for a second consecutive season. Arbeloa replaced Xabi Alonso in January but was unable to help Madrid salvage anything from a troubled campaign. Star striker Kylian Mbappe criticised Arbeloa after being benched in midweek for Madrid's win over Real Oviedo.

Mbappe returned from a thigh injury that had kept him out of the Clasico last weekend, where Barca beat Madrid to seal their LaLiga triumph. Arbeloa said that he has just bumped into the player, told him to stay calm, and that he understands that these kinds of things make headlines, but it's something much more normal than you think.

Arbeloa continued by saying that he used to be a player, and he knows what they can feel in these situations – playing every day, then playing less or not at all. He further mentioned that his relationship with Mbappe remains the same





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Real Madrid Alvaro Arbeloa Jose Mourinho Pep Guardiola Barcelona Xabi Alonso Kylian Mbappe Laliga Madridista

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe whistled by fans in LaLiga winReal Madrid star Kylian Mbappe was whistled by fans at the Santiago Bernabeu in his team's 2-0 win over Real Oviedo on Thursday in LaLiga. The Frenchman returned from a thigh injury as a substitute for Los Blancos, who will finish a second straight season without a major trophy after Barcelona were crowned league champions last week.

Read more »

Mbappe whistled as Real Madrid beat OviedoReal Madrid star Kylian Mbappe was whistled by fans at the Santiago Bernabeu in his team's 2-0 win over Real Oviedo on Thursday in LaLiga.

Read more »

Mbappe, Dembele head up France squad for 2026 World CupKylian Mbappe will spearhead France at the World Cup after coach Didier Deschamps announced his 26-man squad for this summer's tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Read more »

Mbappe says he is fourth-choice forward under Arbeloa at Madrid - SABC NewsMbappe returned from injury to a hostile reception as Madrid fell 2-0 to Barcelona.

Read more »