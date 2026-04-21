Real Madrid Cling to Title Hopes Following Hard-Fought Victory Over Alaves

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior goals secure a 2-1 win for Real Madrid against Alaves, keeping their slim LaLiga title chances alive amid ongoing pressure on manager Alvaro Arbeloa.

Real Madrid secured a vital 2-1 victory over Alaves on Tuesday evening, a result that provides a brief reprieve for the club as they look to maintain their faint ambitions of challenging Barcelona for the LaLiga title. The match, played under a tense atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabeu, saw Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior find the back of the net, marking a much-needed return to winning ways after a frustrating two-match winless streak in the domestic league. Despite the victory, the performance was met with audible dissatisfaction from the home supporters, as the team continues to labor through a season defined by inconsistency and tactical uncertainty.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring on the half-hour mark, benefiting from a deflection that left Alaves goalkeeper Antonio Sivera helpless. It was a significant moment for the French forward, who has struggled for fitness and consistency due to a recurring knee injury that disrupted his rhythm during crucial parts of the campaign. Early in the second half, Vinicius Junior doubled the lead with a thunderous long-range effort from 25 yards out, which provided the cushion the hosts desperately needed. While Toni Martinez managed to pull one back for Alaves with a clever flick in the final minutes of stoppage time, Real Madrid held firm to secure the three points. The win narrows the gap to Barcelona to six points, though the league leaders maintain a game in hand as they prepare to face Celta Vigo on Wednesday.

Manager Alvaro Arbeloa finds himself under significant pressure as the club faces the genuine prospect of a second consecutive season without a major trophy. Following their recent elimination from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich, the focus has shifted entirely to finishing the domestic season with pride. During the post-match press conference, Arbeloa emphasized that personal job security remains secondary to the objectives of the institution. With only six matches remaining in the schedule, the squad is under strict orders to pursue a perfect run of results. The defensive vulnerabilities were on full display throughout the evening, with Alaves hitting the woodwork on multiple occasions through Toni Martinez and Victor Parada. Injuries also continue to plague the squad, as Eder Militao was forced off the pitch before halftime after colliding with the crossbar while attempting to score from a set-piece. As the final whistle blew to a chorus of jeers, it was clear that while the result kept the title race mathematically alive, the underlying issues within the squad remain a significant concern for the Madrid faithful.





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