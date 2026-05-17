Real Madrid and Levante secure LaLiga safety, Barcelona and Real Betis set for final match

Real Madrid and Levante have secured safety from relegation in LaLiga, while Barcelona and Real Betis are set to clash in the final match of the season.

Vinicius Junior earned Real Madrid a 1-0 win at Sevilla on Sunday in LaLiga in the penultimate round of fixtures, but results elsewhere mean the hosts have secured safety from relegation.

Levante earned a vital 2-0 win over Mallorca, who are 19th and in grave danger, along with Girona, 18th after a 1-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid will finish the season without a major trophy for the second year running, but produced a focussed display to beat Sevilla.

After Kylian Mbappe complained midweek he had been told by coach Alvaro Arbeloa he was Madrid's"fourth forward" after he came on as a substitute against Real Oviedo, the French superstar started against Sevilla. Mbappe teed up his strike partner Vinicius to send Madrid ahead in Andalusia, bringing down a cross which the Brazilian powered home. Franco Mastantuono hit the post for the visitors from outside the box as Madrid sought a second goal.

Mbappe rounded the goalkeeper and slid home but was offside and the goal was disallowed. In the capital, Atletico's Antoine Griezmann started against Girona in his final match at the Metropolitano stadium before joining MLS side Orlando City. Espanyol ensured their safety by beating Osasuna 2-1 to record a second consecutive victory, after an astonishing 18-match run without a win. Levante's crucial victory over Mallorca allowed them to rise up to 15th and leave the islanders in the drop zone.

Carlos Espi's first-half goal divided the teams, who were both reduced to 10 men after Johan Mojica pulled Roger Brugue's hair and he lashed out in response. Kervin Arriaga headed home Levante's second from a corner to secure the points and give his side a good chance of beating the drop. Mallorca face Oviedo in their final match but, even with a win, will be left relying on results elsewhere going their way to survive.

Elche, 17th, defeated Getafe 1-0 to boost their hopes of avoiding relegation. They will face Girona on the final day of the season in a potentially decisive clash. Valencia edged Real Sociedad 4-3 in a thrilling battle to rise up to ninth, while Celta Vigo guaranteed they will play in Europe next season with a 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao.

Rayo Vallecano fans gave veteran midfielder Oscar Trejo a fond farewell in his final appearance at their Vallecas stadium as they beat third-place Villarreal 2-0. In the weekend's final match later Sunday, newly-crowned champions Barcelona host Real Betis, who have already qualified for next season's Champions League





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Real Madrid Sevilla Laliga Levante Mallorca Girona Antoine Griezmann Espanyol Osasuna Levante Mallorca Carlos Espi Roger Brugue Johan Mojica Rayo Vallecano Villarreal Barcelona Real Betis Champions League MLS Metropolitano Stadium

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Real Madrid Coach Arbeloa Praises Mourinho, Fears Replacement, as They Face Striking Star Mbappe CriticismReal Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa expressed admiration for his former boss Jose Mourinho, who led the club to success between 2010 and 2013. Arbeloa also hinted that a return to the Santiago Bernabeu bench could be a possibility for Mourinho, considering his highly regarded coaching career. He expressed fear of taking over the role, due to recent lack of trophies under the faded Florentino Perez. Following the Madrid's star striker Kylian Mbappe harsh criticism of Arbeloa's benching, the coach emphasized his concern over the headlines created and Mbappe's potential reaction to the volatile coach's selection.

Read more »

Xabi Alonso Expected to Be Chelsea's New Manager Shortly After Sacking by Real MadridAccording to media reports, Xabi Alonso has agreed in principle to become Chelsea's new manager just four months after being fired by Real Madrid. The deal is expected to be announced before Chelsea's match against Tottenham on Tuesday. Should the agreement be finalized, Alonso would be the fifth permanent manager since BlueCo purchased the club in 2022.

Read more »

South Africa's Lifestyle Estates: A Thriving New Real Estate SectorThe lifestyle estates segment has witnessed rapid growth over the past half decade, with increased interest from both middle-class and wealthy buyers; however, it remains a luxury market for the majority.

Read more »

Chelsea Appoint Xabi Alonso as Manager; Tasked with Reviving Troubled SeasonChelsea have appointed Xabi Alonso as their new manager, tasked with reviving their fortunes after a turbulent and trophy-less season. Alonso, a former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich player, takes over from caretaker manager Calum McFarlane.

Read more »