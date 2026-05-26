Royal Challengers Bengaluru surged into the Indian Premier League final after a remarkable 92‑run win over Gujarat Titans, with captain Rajat Patidar delivering a record‑shattering 93 off 33 balls. The victory follows a dramatic innings and discipline from RCB's bowlers, ensuring a straight placement in the final, while Gujarat must fight on for another opportunity.

In a high‑stakes clash of the top two teams from the Indian Premier League's league stage, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) advanced to the final after a dramatic 92‑run victory over the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the qualifying final held at the Himachal Pradesh Stadium in Dharamsala.

The match was a showcase of aggressive batting and disciplined bowling, with RCB's captain Rajat Patidar shining as the hero of the day. Patidar ripped through the Gujarat bowling attack, striding 93 off just 33 deliveries, a strike rate that left the pitch buzzing with electric fans and sent the Titans into a frantic chase that ultimately fell short.

The victory set RCB straight into the final, while GT will have to wait for the winner of the Eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals to secure a second chance. RCB's innings began spectacularly, led by a blistering 19 off seven balls from all‑rounder Venkatesh Iyer and a fiery 43 from former India captain Virat Kohli. Devdutt Padikkal followed with a solid 30 from 19 balls, giving the team a solid platform.

When the slowly building innings reached a strike rate of 140, the balance shifted towards a more aggressive stance. Patidar, who had been awarded the game‑changing 93, blasted five sixes and nine fours, dominating the T20 legends with a galloping style that communicated pure intent. His partnership with Krunal Pandya, who also scored 43 off 28 balls, helped RCB accelerate towards a formidable 254/5, the match‑highest score of the tournament.

The Gujarat Titans' chase began with swiftness from opener Sai Sudharsan, but his nervously committed stone‑drop wicket in the first over, caused by a toss over his stumps, foreshadowed a shaky partnership on the horizon. While the Titans' batting order looked poised, the Australian left‑hander Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivered a masterclass that left the Titans in a perilous stance. Coupled with the all‑round force from Josh Hazlewood, who claimed four wickets, the Gujarat attack was crippled.

Even the tertiary paceman Rashid Khan brought sharp leg‑side bowling to the attack, but all attempts to stall the RCB up‑conversion were futile. The Titans' hunt was a glossy picture of how quickly a GT collapse can be orchestrated when power‑hitting is met with disciplined bowling. In spite of their short‑lived zeal, the GT's Ravi Tewatia engineered a rally with a 68‑run cameo that kept the Titans back on track.

Though Rang's wickets remained on the line, Tewatia's aggressive approach was laced with love for the tone of the game, but it proved insufficient. Finally, under the light of the Saharian skies and the roar of the Dharamsala crowd, RCB's bowlers delivered the captaincy of the team. New Zealander Jacob Duffy, who had scampered an impeccable 4‑0‑39‑3, was the most hostile contain of the victims, while none of the Titans' batting virtually carried over.

Thus, the match concluded with a ground‑shattering 92‑run triumph for the RCB patriots, a commanding statement that the Gujarat Titans cannot ignore. Watching post‑match speculation points to the strength of the league's natural order, the RCB roster now carries the quest to benefit from the same offensive prowess, while the Titans head to a do‑or‑die elimination for the second place finish.





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