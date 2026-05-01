RB Leipzig on Brink of Champions League Return as Bundesliga Top-Four Race Heats Up

RB Leipzig can secure their return to the Champions League as the Bundesliga's top-four battle reaches a decisive stage. With Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund already qualified, Leipzig, Stuttgart, and Hoffenheim are fighting for the remaining spots. Key matches this weekend include Leverkusen vs Leipzig and Hoffenheim vs Stuttgart, with significant implications for European qualification. Additionally, Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba signs a contract extension, while Heidenheim's Frank Schmidt announces his departure after 20 years.

RB Leipzig are on the verge of securing their return to the Champions League as the Bundesliga 's top-four race reaches a critical juncture this weekend.

Ole Werner's side, currently third in the standings, face sixth-placed Bayer Leverkusen in a high-stakes encounter that could determine their European fate. Meanwhile, fifth-placed Hoffenheim host fourth-placed Stuttgart in another pivotal match, with both teams vying for a coveted Champions League spot. Bayern Munich have already clinched the Bundesliga title, while Borussia Dortmund have secured their place in next season's Champions League, leaving Leipzig, Stuttgart, and Hoffenheim to battle for the remaining spots.

Leipzig, who missed out on European competition entirely last season, can guarantee their return to the Champions League with a victory over Leverkusen. Coach Werner acknowledged his team's strong position but cautioned against underestimating their opponents. We're hugely motivated, that's obvious... (But) we understand we're facing a team who won't be easy to play against, he said.

A loss for Leverkusen could leave them five points behind the Champions League spots with just two games remaining, severely damaging their hopes. Hoffenheim and Stuttgart are tied on points, and a win for either side in their clash on Saturday would give them a significant advantage in the race for the top four. Stuttgart, who are also through to the German Cup final, are aiming to defend their title against Bayern Munich.

Coach Sebastian Hoeness expressed his team's ambition to return to the Champions League, recalling their past experiences in the competition. Two years ago, we experienced how wonderful it is to play in the great stadiums of Europe, against the best teams in the world, he said. And we want to achieve that again. Currently, only a top-four finish guarantees Champions League football next season.

However, if the Bundesliga surpasses LaLiga in the UEFA coefficient, thanks to Bayern Munich and Freiburg's strong performances in the Champions League and Europa League semifinals, Germany could gain a fifth spot. Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba, one of the few remaining players from the club's unbeaten double-winning season in 2023-24, has emerged as a leader during a transitional period at the BayArena. The 27-year-old Burkina Faso international recently signed a three-year contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2031.

Tapsoba, who had not scored in the league since January 2023, has found the net five times this season, more than any other Bundesliga central defender. Elsewhere, Heidenheim coach Frank Schmidt announced he will not extend his contract when it expires in 2027, ending a remarkable 20-year tenure. Schmidt guided the club from the fourth tier to the Bundesliga, becoming the longest-serving manager in German history.

However, his side currently sit at the bottom of the table and could face relegation this weekend. Bayern Munich have the chance to equal their Bundesliga points record from the 2012-13 season if they win their final three games. Second-placed Borussia Dortmund have accumulated 67 points after 31 games, their fifth-best result at this stage of the season in their history.

The weekend's fixtures include Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hamburg, Hoffenheim vs Stuttgart, Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim, Werder Bremen vs Augsburg, Union Berlin vs Cologne, and Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig. Other matches feature St Pauli vs Mainz, Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund, and Freiburg vs Wolfsburg





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