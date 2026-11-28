Mamelodi Sundowns thrashed Kruger United 5-1 at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium, with Iqraam Rayners scoring a hat-trick and Mothobi Mvala and Tashreeq Matthews also netting goals to take the club back to the top of the Betway Premiership.

Mamelodi Sundowns delivered a masterclass in attacking football to dismantle Kruger United with a convincing 5-1 victory during their Betway Premiership encounter at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga on Saturday night.

The match served as a statement of intent for the Brazilians, who showcased their ruthless efficiency and tactical superiority against a hosts team that struggled to cope with the intensity of Sundowns' offensive pressure. Iqraam Rayners was the undisputed star of the evening, orchestrating the attack with a brilliant hat-trick that highlighted his clinical finishing and composure in front of goal.

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His performance was supported by crucial contributions from Mothobi Mvala and Tashreeq Matthews, who ensured that the scoreboard reflected Sundowns' dominance throughout the ninety minutes. The win not only avenged previous setbacks but also propelled Sundowns back to the summit of the league standings, reinforcing their status as the team to beat in South African football. The match began with a cautious tempo, as both sides initially struggled to impose their will in the opening exchanges.

Rayners Breaks The Deadlock With Power Shot

Sundowns gradually asserted their control, and their patience paid off in the twenty-fifth minute when Iqraam Rayners broke the deadlock. Receiving a precise pass from Marcelo Allende on the edge of the penalty area, Rayners unleashed a powerful shot that nestled into the top corner, leaving the Kruger United goalkeeper with no chance.

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Sundowns continued to press their advantage before half-time, with Siyanda Ndlovu missing a golden opportunity to double the lead, firing over from close range following a well-worked attacking move. The visitors carried their momentum into the second half, immediately seeking an insurance goal. Katlego Ntsabeleng rattled the woodwork with a long-range effort in the fifty-eighth minute, keeping the pressure on.

Moments later, Rayners struck again, finding the bottom corner with another clinical finish from distance to restore his double-digit goal tally for the season. The scoring became more prolific as the match progressed, with Sundowns showing no mercy to a disorganized Kruger United defense. Mothobi Mvala increased the lead to 3-0 in the sixty-eighth minute by rising highest to head home a corner kick delivered by Marcelo Allende.

Mvala And Matthews Add To Sundowns Dominance

This goal marked Mvala's second consecutive game at the scoresheet, following his earlier contribution in the narrow defeat to Kaizer Chiefs. Tashreeq Matthews added a fourth goal with thirteen minutes remaining, stabbing the ball home from close range after being elegantly picked out by Bennett Mokoena. Iqraam Rayners completed his personal treble in the eighty-fourth minute, calmly converting a penalty after being fouled by Sidney Fakude.

Although Khetukuthula Ndlovu scored a late consolation goal for Kruger United in the eighty-ninth minute, it was insufficient to alter the outcome. The comprehensive victory allows Sundowns to leapfrog Orlando Pirates and reclaim the top spot in the Betway Premiership log with twenty-nine points from eleven matches, despite having played one additional game.