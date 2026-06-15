Ravindra calls for collective effort to fill Williamson's void for New Zealand

Following Kane Williamson's shock retirement after the first Test against England, New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra stresses the need for a team-wide batting contribution to overcome the loss of their record-scoring captain.

New Zealand faces a significant challenge in the wake of Kane Williamson 's sudden retirement from international cricket. The team must now find a way to fill the profound void left by one of its greatest ever players.

Williamson announced his decision following the first Test defeat against England at Lord's, ending his illustrious career just before the start of the second Test at The Oval. His departure leaves a massive gap in the Black Caps' batting order, given his staggering record across all formats. Williamson scored 19,346 runs in 378 appearances for New Zealand between 2010 and 2026, including 48 centuries and six double hundreds.

In Test cricket alone, he amassed 9,515 runs at an average of 54.06 in 110 matches, while also captaining the side on 206 occasions. All-rounder Rachin Ravindra acknowledged that it would be impossible for any single player to replicate the volume and consistency of runs produced by Williamson.

"I don't necessarily see it as pressure. Whenever a great moves on there is always a hole in the team," Ravindra stated.

"But the strength and quality in our depth in our team is what we pride ourselves on. We have Henry Nicholls and obviously Will Young is here as batting back-up. We all share responsibility within our batting unit. It's not on one guy, it's pretty hard to fill in that gap and unfortunately I don't think many people can.

So it will be a collective effort.

" The team has accepted Williamson's decision to step away mid-series, recognizing the monumental contributions he made both as a player and a mentor. "It's always tough when probably our greatest player calls time. We were all so supportive of his decision," Ravindra added.

"Kane is such an amazing player but more than that he's such an amazing bloke and has contributed so much to New Zealand. Personally I have looked up to him for a long time now. He's one of my biggest idols. I was very lucky to share the crease with him and enjoy some cool partnerships.

Sharing the crease, he is in a zen zone. He's such a great mentor. Kane has done things in his own way and decided the time is right. He has been so giving to the group.

" Now, the focus shifts to the upcoming second Test at The Oval, where New Zealand will attempt to rebound from a heavy 115-run loss at Lord's. The first Test was played on a treacherous pitch that consistently kept low and seamed around, making batting exceptionally difficult. Ravindra emphasized that the team must learn from that experience and move forward.

"We take learnings from everything, whether it is success or failure. There were some balls keeping low and seaming around at Lord's. We do know it is a fresh start," he said.

"This will be a different surface, different conditions. We haven't played a test at The Oval for a long time.

" The players understand the importance of adapting quickly to the new conditions and supporting each other in the absence of their legendary captain. The collective responsibility now lies with the entire batting unit to step up and ensure the team remains competitive without the steady presence of Williamson at the crease





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Kane Williamson New Zealand Cricket Rachin Ravindra England Test Series Batting Lineup Retirement The Oval Lord's

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