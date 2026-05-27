Ravindra and Blundell Rescue New Zealand with Stunning Partnership Against Ireland

New Zealand recovered from 86-4 to reach 361-5 on day one of the one-off Test against Ireland in Belfast, thanks to a 217-run stand between Rachin Ravindra (121) and Tom Blundell (142*).

On a breezy Wednesday morning at Stormont in Belfast, New Zealand found themselves in a precarious position at 86 for 4 after being asked to bat first by Ireland.

The visitors, who are using this one-off Test as a warm-up for their upcoming three-match series against England, were in danger of folding cheaply against a youthful Irish pace attack. Mark Adair, the experienced Irish quick, struck early with his second delivery of the match, removing captain Tom Latham for a duck as the left-hander shouldered arms to an inswinger that nipped back sharply.

Devon Conway followed shortly after, caught by a diving Liam McCarthy at midwicket off Adair, leaving New Zealand reeling at 22 for 2. Daryl Mitchell then edged behind to Lorcan Tucker, giving Adair his third wicket and reducing the visitors to 38 for 3.

The introduction of debutant McCarthy brought further joy for Ireland as he trapped Kane Williamson leg before wicket for 36 off 70 balls, a rare failure for the world-class batsman who struggled for timing on a surface offering variable bounce. Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and elected to bowl first, a decision that paid immediate dividends as his seamers exploited the helpful conditions under overcast skies.

However, the home side could not maintain the pressure, and a stunning partnership between Rachin Ravindra and Tom Blundell turned the innings around completely. The duo added 217 runs for the fifth wicket, with Ravindra scoring a fluent 121 and Blundell remaining unbeaten on 142 at stumps, guiding New Zealand to a commanding 361 for 5.

Ravindra, who is primarily an off-spinner but has developed into a reliable middle-order batsman, played with composure and aggression, hitting 14 boundaries and two sixes in his innings. He was eventually dismissed in the final session, caught at long-on attempting to hit off-spinner Harry Tector out of the ground. Blundell, meanwhile, continued his excellent form with the bat, anchoring the innings with a mix of solid defence and occasional strokes of brilliance.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has been in fine touch this year, and his unbeaten knock included 18 fours and a six. Reflecting on the partnership, Ravindra said, "Batting with Tom, one of my best mates, it was cool to get it done out there. To have us four down for 80-odd made our lives quite difficult so me and Tommy's focus was on building a partnership and taking the game deep.

" He also acknowledged the pressure of facing a spirited Irish attack, saying, "They bowled really well in the first session and put us under pressure, but we knew if we could get through that period, there were runs to be had. " For Ireland, Adair finished with figures of 3 for 67, while McCarthy took 1 for 72 on debut. The side, which included three debutant fast bowlers, will be disappointed not to have capitalized on their early advantage.

Balbirnie also had a moment to forget as he dropped a regulation catch at second slip off Ravindra when the batsman was on 48, a costly miss that allowed the partnership to flourish. The match also serves as a crucial preparation for New Zealand ahead of their first Test against England at Lord's next Thursday.

However, they suffered a setback before the start of play as fast bowler Matt Henry was ruled out with a minor left hamstring strain. Henry, along with other bowlers, will be monitored closely for fitness in the coming days. The pitch at Stormont has offered some assistance to the seamers early on, but appeared to flatten out as the day progressed.

On Thursday, New Zealand will look to pile on runs and set a formidable total, while Ireland will aim to break the partnership quickly and restrict the visitors to a manageable score. The match is also significant for both teams as they prepare for the new World Test Championship cycle, with New Zealand looking to build momentum after a mixed run of results this year.

Overall, it was a day of contrasting fortunes, with Ireland dominating the morning session before New Zealand fought back strongly in the afternoon and evening sessions. The second day promises more intriguing contest as both sides have plenty to play for





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