Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says France committed 17 knee-drop tackles that went unpunished in Paris and questions whether TMO inaction amounts to match-fixing.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has questioned whether match officials who see dangerous play and choose not to act could be influencing the outcome of a Test.

Erasmus Questions Officials Over Knee Drop Tackles

He made the comments on Monday ahead of South Africa's Nations Championship clash against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday. Erasmus was speaking after the Springboks' 21-19 defeat to France in Paris last Friday. He said France committed 17 knee-drop tackles during the match and that not one was sanctioned. He added that none were cited after the game.

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At a fiery press conference, Erasmus said the knee-drop tackle was among the topics covered at a recent World Rugby meeting. He said coaches were told the tackle would be strictly officiated this season. Erasmus said: I give you my word, there were at least 16 against us against France. 16 knee drop tackles. He later raised the figure to 17.

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He said 11 of those tackles should have been at least a penalty and three should have been at least a yellow card. He said not one was penalised, shown a card or cited. The Bok coach also referred to a hip-drop tackle by Ireland's Sam Prendergast against Fiji. He predicted the 23-year-old would escape suspension and be available to face the Boks.

Erasmus said: We are in the northern hemisphere. I think there is going to be a technicality and he is going to play. He claimed the challenge warranted a red card after World Rugby briefed coaches on dangerous tackling. He said: I think the hip-drop tackle was terrible, in my opinion, compared to where we were at the World Rugby meetings.

Coach Claims World Rugby Meetings Ignored Rules

He said all coaches attended except the Irish and French coaches, and they spent about three hours discussing the hip-drop tackle. He said everyone at the meeting thought it was an immediate red card. Erasmus said Jake White's team also lost their hooker to a hip-drop tackle three weeks ago. Erasmus argued that TMOs have a duty to intervene when dangerous play is missed.

He said this protects players and ensures the correct team wins. He said: If you see something where it should be penalised or yellow carded and you ignore it, the conclusion must be you are influencing the result or letting somebody get hurt. If you did not see it, surely it is a mistake. He questioned whether TMO inaction could amount to match-fixing.

He said: If he saw it and decided not to act on it, is that not match-fixing? Is that not interfering with the outcome of a game? Erasmus said he mentioned the knee-drop tackles to the referee numerous times during the game. He said his feeling is that knee drop tackles are out, yet 17 occurred and not one was penalised.

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Erasmus Questions TMO Inaction And Match Fixing

He said if the TMO did not see them, technology must improve. If the TMO saw them and ignored them, he asked what that boils down to. He said: Manipulation of the game or the result or injured players getting injured. All I am asking is do not take TMOs out and discourage them from getting involved.

Then the wrong team will win and players will get injured. Erasmus stressed he was not making an accusation against any official. He said he was simply pointing out that it is difficult to understand why words do not lead to action after hours of World Rugby meetings. He said he could send a playlist of the incidents but would get into trouble.

He said teams can only send five clips to World Rugby, so they will probably query it, but the answer will likely be that it was a mistake. Erasmus rejected the suggestion that the Boks are being singled out for unfair treatment. He also referred to the disallowed try to Kurt-Lee Arendse and late scrum dominance that went unrewarded against France. The match was officiated by an Italian referee.

Another Italian, Matteo Liperini, was the TMO. South Africa next face Ireland on Saturday in Dublin. South Africa and Ireland have played 31 times. South Africa have won 20, lost 10 and drawn one.

South Africa have scored 605 points and conceded 470, with 78 tries scored and 43 conceded. Their highest score is 38 and their biggest win was by 38 points at 38-0. Their win percentage is 64.5 percent.