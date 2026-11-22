Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus faced media scrutiny after a viral watchalong video showed him seemingly communicating during his six-match ban. Details on the controversy and upcoming match against France are here.

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus endured a six-test suspension from World Rugby for comments made during the week of the Nations Championship clash, forcing him to watch the team's encounter against Ireland from the safety of the team hotel. Despite the ban keeping him out of the coaching box, Erasmus remained visibly animated throughout the broadcast, leading to intense speculation from international media outlets regarding his level of involvement in real-time team management.

Erasmus Video Draws Massive Viewership

The watchalong broadcast ended with the Springboks knocking on in the final moments of the game, prompting Erasmus to slam his fists on his desk in disappointment while letting out a silent expletive that summed up his frustration with the result. The video had attracted more than 900 000 views by Sunday morning, highlighting the immense public interest in seeing how the suspended coach would handle the pressure of watching his team compete without being physically present on the sidelines.

Also read GAME DAY I Springboks fired up to deliver for suspended Rassie Erasmus in Dublin

Media Questions Phone Communication Claims

Conspiracy theories emerged quickly as Erasmus appeared to bark messages over a phone call during the stream, leading international media to investigate whether he was in direct contact with his Bok management during the critical back end of the match. The questions intensified as the Springboks searched for a winning score, with reporters seeking confirmation on whether the head coach was directing plays from afar, a scenario that would directly violate the terms of his suspension.

Assistant Coaches Deny Contact with Boss

Assistant coaches Felix Jones and Mzwandile Stick firmly dismissed those questions at their press conferences, insisting they had not been in contact with their boss at any point during the contest to maintain the integrity of the game. Stick specifically suggested that the coach was likely communicating with his followers he had on the party rather than the team staff, stating, "Maybe he was communicating with his followers he had on the party, we were just in the game," to clarify the nature of the conversations heard in the background.

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World Rugby Requires Concrete Evidence

The central question now is whether the watchalong and Erasmus speaking over the phone during it will cause any significant fallout for the national team or the coach himself moving forward. For any disciplinary action to occur, World Rugby would need concrete evidence that he was in contact with any of his personnel, and there is currently no evidence that Erasmus contacted Springbok staff during the match against Ireland.

Springboks Prepare For Finals Weekend Match

The Springboks will turn their attention to Finals Weekend immediately following this controversy, where they will face France in a revenge match on Sunday to bring the curtain down on the Nations Championship series. Springbok supporters will likely be calling for another watchalong with Erasmus for the final game, perhaps this time with the sound turned on, so they can experience the highs and lows the coach goes through during a Test match as the team seeks redemption.