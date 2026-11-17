South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus has been suspended for six matches with immediate effect after criticising match officials following the Springboks 21-19 defeat by France. The ban, subject to appeal, covers any match-day involvement and includes upcoming Tests and the 2027 season.

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus has been suspended for six matches with immediate effect after comments he made about the match officials in last week's 21-19 loss to France, World Rugby said on Tuesday.

The sanction means Erasmus is barred from all match-day involvement pending any appeal, according to World Rugby. Erasmus said there had been potential manipulation of the game and that officials had missed 17 knee-drop tackles by the French in the Nations Championship fixture. He questioned why the television match official had not intervened during the match, which South Africa lost by two points. Speaking to reporters in Dublin, Erasmus said: The TMO (television match official) doesn't come in once.

Also read Rassie Erasmus in World Rugby's crosshairs again

Erasmus Questions Match Officials Integrity

I'm not saying he's wrong. I'm saying if he didn't see it, it must be a technology problem. He then raised the possibility that the official had seen the incidents and chosen not to act, asking whether that could amount to match-fixing. If he saw it and he decided not to act on it, is that not match-fixing?

Advertisement

Is that not interfering with the outcome of a game? he said. Erasmus also suggested his side were treated differently when it came to disciplinary matters compared to the Northern Hemisphere teams. Subject to an appeal, he will miss Saturday's fixture against Ireland and the Nations Championship finals weekend, as well as the Springboks' first four games of 2027.

The suspension applies to any match-day involvement including coaching, entering the stadium or coaches' box, communicating with match officials or engaging in media duties. World Rugby issued a statement explaining the reasons for the ban and stressing the importance of respecting officials. Robust, respectful debate is natural, but teams have access to well-established and supported channels and protocols for raising officiating matters before and after matches, World Rugby said.

World Rugby Stresses Respect For Officials

Challenging a decision is not the same as questioning an official's integrity or making comments that expose them to personal abuse, the governing body added. Erasmus has a history of sanctions related to criticising referees during his time in charge of South Africa.

He was given a two-month ban from all rugby involvement and a 10-and-a-half month suspension from involvement with the Springboks on matchdays after criticising Australian referee Nic Berry during the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa. The latest punishment again centres on his public comments about officiating and will keep him away from the team on match days unless his appeal succeeds.

Advertisement

Historic Suspension Impacts Springboks Schedule

The Springboks are preparing for a high-profile Test against Ireland, with Erasmus unable to take any match-day role under the terms of the suspension. World Rugby said the protocols for raising concerns about officiating remain available to teams, but that questioning an official's integrity crosses a line. The six-match ban with immediate effect is one of the most significant sanctions imposed on a national coach in recent years.

The suspension covers the upcoming Nations Championship finals weekend as well as the start of South Africa's 2027 international schedule. Erasmus has not commented publicly on the sanction beyond his earlier remarks in Dublin about the TMO and match officiating. The case can still go to an appeal, which could alter the length or scope of the ban.