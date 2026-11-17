World Rugby has suspended South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus for six international matches after an independent disciplinary review found his comments about match officials amounted to serious misconduct.

World Rugby has suspended South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus for six international matches following an independent disciplinary review of his comments about officiating during the Springboks' Nations Championship clash against France.

Rassie Erasmus Suspended By World Rugby

The suspension takes immediate effect. The sanction was imposed after a media conference earlier this week in which Erasmus made wide-ranging comments about match officials, particularly the television match official TMO, following Friday's encounter in Paris. South Africa lost that match 21-19. Erasmus alleged that France escaped sanction for 17 knee-drop tackles at the Stade de France.

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He also raised the spectre of manipulation regarding why the TMO failed to intervene during the narrow defeat. The disciplinary panel considered Erasmus's comments using the Match Official Abuse decision-making matrix. The panel, chaired by senior Australian officer Adam Casselden SC, concluded the threshold for serious misconduct had been reached. The panel found that the comments suggested match officials had acted with bias or prejudice, or had deliberately influenced the outcome of a match.

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It determined that, when considered as a whole, the statements amounted to an unacceptable attack on the credibility and competence of the match officials. The panel also considered the timing and reach of Erasmus's comments, as well as the allegations of bias or bad faith. It concluded the conduct amounted to disrespecting the authority of match officials by questioning their integrity.

The case was assessed under World Rugby's Match Official Abuse Sanction Process, introduced in July 2026 in collaboration with national member unions, competitions, International Rugby Match Officials and the International Rugby Players' Association. It operates alongside World Rugby Regulation 18. The process provides a framework for dealing with public criticism of match officials, particularly comments that could undermine their integrity or expose them to online abuse. A six-match automatic suspension was therefore imposed for impugning the integrity of the officials.

Strict Ban Prevents Erasmus Match Day Involvement

The sanction is particularly significant because it extends beyond simply preventing Erasmus from coaching from the sidelines. He is prohibited from having any match-day involvement at international fixtures during the suspension. This includes coaching the Springboks on match days and having direct or indirect contact with team management or players on match days. He is also banned from entering the stadium, coaches' box, playing enclosure or technical area.

Erasmus may not approach or communicate with match officials, participate in any match-official feedback process, or carry out media duties for the duration of the ban. The restrictions apply to international matches and take effect immediately. Erasmus will therefore miss Saturday's pivotal Nations Championship showdown against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium. The Springboks need a victory and favourable results elsewhere to keep their Twickenham final hopes alive.

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World Rugby Stresses Respect For Match Officials

World Rugby stressed that respect for match officials is fundamental to rugby and that officials must be able to perform their duties without abuse or intimidation. The governing body acknowledged that robust debate about officiating is part of the game.

However, it emphasised that teams have established channels for raising concerns before and after matches. It drew a distinction between challenging a decision and questioning an official's integrity in a way that could expose them to personal abuse. World Rugby said: Challenging a decision is not the same as questioning an official's integrity or making comments that expose them to personal abuse.

Erasmus Has Right To Contest The Ruling

Erasmus retains the right to have the matter referred to a full misconduct hearing should he choose to contest the ruling. The punishment marks the third time the double Rugby World Cup-winning mastermind has been suspended by World Rugby for publicly criticising match officials. In 2021, he received a two-month ban from all rugby activities alongside a match-day ban that ran until September 2022.

That sanction followed his infamous 62-minute video critiquing referee Nic Berry during the British and Irish Lions series. He later received a two-Test suspension for social media posts targeting referee Wayne Barnes after a defeat to France in Marseille. The six-match suspension marks a significant development for the Springboks, with the team's head coach facing restrictions on his involvement on international match days following the fallout from the France encounter.