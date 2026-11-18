Ireland flyhalf Sam Prendergast has been cleared to face the Springboks after a disciplinary committee dismissed his citing for a hip-drop tackle, less than 24 hours after Rassie Erasmus was banned for predicting the outcome.

Ireland flyhalf Sam Prendergast has escaped suspension and is free to face the Springboks in the Nations Championship this weekend after an independent disciplinary committee dismissed his citing for a dangerous hip-drop tackle.

The verdict came less than 24 hours after Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus was handed a six-match ban for comments made at a press conference on Monday, where he predicted Prendergast would escape punishment on a technicality. The incident occurred during Ireland's 43-15 victory over Fiji last Saturday, when Prendergast was cited for a hip-drop tackle on Fiji's Peceli Yato.

Also read ‘He’ll play on Saturday’: Rassie blasts ‘terrible’ Sam Prendergast hip-drop tackle

Yato was forced off with an apparent injury shortly after the collision, but the tackle went unpunished by match officials on the day. Following a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday evening, a three-person panel unanimously ruled that the incident did not merit a red card and dismissed the citing outright. The committee heard submissions from Prendergast, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, and legal representative Derek Hegarty.

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In a statement, the Nations Championship said: The committee unanimously determined that the player had, to the required standard, proved that the citing should be dismissed. The verdict leaves the 23-year-old playmaker free to line up at No 10 against the Springboks, vying with Ciaran Frawley for the starting berth when Farrell names his match-day squad on Thursday.

Prendergast Escape Test New Hip Drop Law

Prendergast's hearing was the first test case since World Rugby added the hip-drop technique to dangerous tackle Law 9.13 ahead of the November Nations Championship window. The clampdown saw Wallabies prop Angus Bell yellow-carded for a similar tackle against England. Ireland's legal team successfully convinced the committee that Prendergast's tackle fell short of the red-card threshold, despite Yato's injury. The outcome proved Erasmus prophetic.

Speaking on Monday, the Springbok coach said: I need to try and say the right words now. We are in the Northern Hemisphere. I think there is going to be a technicality and he is going to play. I'm not saying anybody's doing anything wrong.

I'm just not expecting him to get... I think he'll play on Saturday. He added: I think the hip drop tackle was terrible, in my opinion, compared to where we were at the World Rugby meetings and all coaches were there except the Irish coach and the French coach. We had like three hours discussion about the hip drop tackle, hip drop tackle and, you know, it's weird.

Erasmus Suspended For Comments On Tackle

Erasmus's comments led World Rugby to suspend him with immediate effect for impugning the integrity of match officials. SA Rugby has formally requested a full misconduct hearing so Erasmus can contextualise his Dublin press conference remarks and deny alleging ulterior motives. The ban leaves the Springboks without their head coach for Saturday's clash against Ireland in Dublin. On Tuesday, Springbok veteran Eben Etzebeth said the team would continue to give Erasmus complete backing.

We obviously listen to what the coaches say, said Etzebeth. I think we in this group, we back each other fully. So whatever our coaches say to us, what we must do in the game, or their opinions off the field, we always will agree with it.

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Sheehan Poised For Ireland Captaincy Return

So yeah, we back each other and we like to, in-house between each other, we always say, there's obviously lots of things being said out there about us, but as long as we believe in each other within this room, that's all that matters. Elsewhere in the Irish camp, hooker Dan Sheehan is poised to return and could captain the side against the Springboks as he progresses through concussion return-to-play protocols.

Sheehan is set to return to full training this week following a concussion and could lead Ireland in Saturday's clash. His potential return adds further depth to an Irish squad preparing for a pivotal Nations Championship encounter. The Springboks, meanwhile, must navigate the absence of Erasmus as they prepare to face Ireland. The suspension has added a subplot to an already charged rivalry, with Erasmus's prediction about Prendergast now serving as a notable footnote.

World Rugby's decision to ban Erasmus without a hearing has drawn criticism, with some arguing it exposes double standards, but the governing body has stood by its action. Prendergast's availability is a significant boost for Ireland, who will rely on his playmaking abilities against a formidable Springbok side. The 23-year-old has shown composure at flyhalf, and his presence allows Farrell to select his strongest backline. The competition with Frawley for the No 10 jersey underscores Ireland's depth at the position.

Ruling Sets Precedent For Dangerous Tackle Law

The citing committee's decision marks a crucial moment in the enforcement of the new hip-drop tackle law. While the tackle was deemed dangerous enough to warrant a citing, the panel concluded it did not meet the red-card threshold. This ruling could set a precedent for future cases under Law 9.13, as players and coaches seek clarity on what constitutes a red-card offense.

As the rugby world reacts to the dual developments of Erasmus's ban and Prendergast's escape, all eyes turn to Saturday's showdown in Dublin. Ireland will look to capitalise on home advantage and the return of key players, while the Springboks aim to secure a victory without their influential coach. The match promises to be a fierce contest, with the subplot of Erasmus's prediction adding an intriguing layer to the rivalry.