Rassie Erasmus Names Strong Springbok Squad For Italy Nations Championship Clash

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus selects a near-maximum strength team for the Nations Championship opener against Italy in Turin, with key changes in the second row and bench.

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus has confirmed a squad selection for Saturday's opening match of the away leg of the Nations Championship against Italy in Turin that appears to represent his strongest available XI. Speculation had previously mounted that the South African rugby union team might rest key veterans or introduce newer players, given that Italy represents one of the less formidable challenges in their initial touring schedule. However, Erasmus rejected the notion of fielding a weakened team, opting instead for continuity and experience over experimentation with players who have only had a few days of training together.

Second Row Adjustments Drive Selection Changes

Eben Etzebeth is absent from the tour due to injury, creating a vacancy in the second row that necessitates strategic adjustments to the forward pack. Salmaan Moerat has been drafted in to partner Ruan Nortje in the engine room, filling the spot left by the injured lock. This pairing is not entirely unprecedented, as Moerat and Nortje shared the engine-room duties when Moerat captained the Boks against Italy in Gqeberha in July of last year. The decision to include Moerat is significant given his recent trajectory; he left the Stormers in the off-season to join the French club La Rochelle and missed much of the previous Vodacom URC season due to injury.

Also read Plum: Rassie has something All Blacks don't

Moerat's return to the national setup also carries a narrative of redemption, as he was excluded from the 2025 winning campaign in the Castle Lager Rugby Championship. His inclusion serves as a clear signal that he has much to prove upon his reintegration into the Bok ecosystem. Additionally, RG Snyman remains unavailable due to injury, further compounding the selection challenges for the coaching staff. Erasmus appears to view Moerat's past captaincy experience as a valuable asset, particularly in a high-stakes environment where leadership in the forward pack is paramount.

Massive Squad Overhaul From Perth Lineup

The team set to take the field in Turin represents a drastic departure from the lineup that suffered a narrow defeat to the Wallabies in Perth towards the end of September. The current squad features 14 changes compared to that previous match, with left wing Ethan Hooker standing as the sole survivor from the starting eight. This level of turnover underscores a strategic reset rather than a minor tweak. Five players who started in Turin were on the bench during the 42-38 loss in Perth, including Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, halfback Morne van den Berg, No 8 Jasper Wiese, loosehead prop Ox Nche, and hooker Malcolm Marx.

Advertisement

The omission of Cobus Wiese from the squad has drawn considerable attention, given his solid performances at No 4 lock during the home leg of the Nations Championship. His exclusion from both the European tour and the recent trips to Baltimore and Australia appears particularly puzzling to observers. Meanwhile, Wilco Louw moves from his role as a bench option in Perth back to a starting position, or rather, he reprises his role as a member of the replacement bench in Perth but is now integrated into the broader match-day structure. The side starting against Italy shows just two changes from the team that played the final Rugby's Greatest Rivaly test in Baltimore, highlighting a different selection philosophy for this specific fixture.

Bench Depth And Strategic Finals Ambitions

The composition of the six-forward, two-back bench reinforces the message that Erasmus intends to deploy his most potent match-day squad to secure vital results. The bench includes prop Gerhard Steenekamp, who joins Wilco Louw in supporting the forwards, and Jan-Hendrik Wessels, who is penciled in as the backup hooker. Physical presence is ensured by Lood de Jager, who is expected to bring intensity in the latter stages of the game. Completing the match-day 23 are Paul de Villiers, Cameron Hanekom, Grant Williams, and fly-half Manie Libbok, creating a resource-rich pool for the coaching staff to manipulate during the contest.

This aggressive selection strategy is directly linked to the broader objectives of the Nations Championship. The tournament format pits the team topping the southern hemisphere log against the team topping the northern log in the final match day in London at the end of the month. Currently, the Springboks and New Zealand are level at the top of the southern group, with South Africa holding a nominal advantage on points difference. Securing bonus points and maintaining a favorable points differential are critical prerequisites for ensuring a spot in the main event at Twickenham. Erasmus emphasized that the upcoming three matches are vital for laying a strong foundation for the tour.

Preparation And Coach Confidence Levels

Rassie Erasmus has expressed confidence in the squad's ability to launch the away leg of the championship campaign effectively. He noted that several players based in Japan were able to travel to Italy ahead of the rest of the squad, allowing them to work with the coaching staff for several days prior to the main group's arrival. This additional prep time has helped integrate the Japan-based internationals, who are now fully in the swing of things. The squad held their first full training session in Italy on Monday afternoon, ensuring that tactical nuances and physical readiness are aligned before kickoff.

Advertisement

Erasmus highlighted that the continuity in selection from the Rugby's Greatest Rivaly series has bolstered his confidence in the team's potential for a strong start. The coach's remarks suggest a focus on immediate execution and energy concentration on the Italy match, rather than distraction by the broader tour itinerary which includes games in Paris and Dublin before the Finals day in London. By selecting a near-maximum strength team, Erasmus is betting that experience and cohesion will outweigh the fatigue concerns often associated with heavy rotations during international tours.