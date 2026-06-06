Rassie Erasmus Names 51-Man Springbok Squad with 21 Uncapped Players for Season-Opening Double-Header

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus has announced a 51-man squad for the upcoming season-opening double-header in Gqeberha, blending 21 uncapped talents with experienced veterans including returning double World Cup winners Lukhanyo Am and Faf de Klerk. The squad, which will train together from Monday in Johannesburg, includes numerous SA U20 graduates and features separate matches against the Barbarians and a SA 'A' clash with Zimbabwe on 20 June. Erasmus highlighted the importance of integrating youth and experience to build depth towards the next Rugby World Cup.

Rassie Erasmus has named a 51-man Springbok squad for the season-opening double-header in Gqeberha, featuring 21 uncapped players alongside seasoned campaigners. The squad includes several South Africa U20 stars, such as Junior Springbok captain Riley Norton, as well as uncapped forwards Emmanuel Tshituka, Paul de Villiers, and Sibabalwa Mahashe.

Veteran backs Lukhanyo Am and Faf de Klerk, both double World Cup winners, return to the national setup. Erasmus announced the squad on Saturday night ahead of the team's first training camp of the season, which begins in Johannesburg on Monday. The double-header comprises matches against the Barbarians and a game between the SA 'A' team and Zimbabwe, both scheduled for Saturday, 20 June.

Due to the Vodacom Bulls' unavailability as they compete in the URC final against Leinster, Erasmus incorporated a number of junior players into his selections. These include Yaqeen Ahmed (flyhalf/centre), Danie Kruger (prop), Luan Giliomee (utility back), Vusi Moyo (flyhalf), Oliver Reid (prop), Liam van Wyk (hooker), Siphosethu Mnebelele (hooker), Markus Muller (centre), and Zekhethelo Siyaya (utility back), all of whom were part of the expanded Bok alignment camp squad.

Additional uncapped players in the group are utility forward Bathobele Hlekani, prop Hanro Jacobs, centre Jurenzo Julius, scrumhalf Imad Khan, hooker JJ Kotze, utility back Jaco Williams, and scrumhalves Haashim Pead and Nico Steyn. Players based in Japan, having completed their club commitments, will join the camp from the outset, while those based in the UK will report once their season officially concludes, in accordance with World Rugby's Regulation 9.

The full Springbok squad for the Nations Championship clashes against England (4 July), Scotland (11 July), and Wales (18 July) will be announced on Sunday, 21 June, following the conclusion of the URC final. Head coach Rassie Erasmus expressed enthusiasm for beginning on-field preparations with the upcoming Barbarians and SA 'A' fixtures. He emphasized the value of blending experienced players with young talent, a formula he said has historically worked well to build squad depth.

Erasmus noted that coaches have been working diligently to establish systems, and that virtual and in-person alignment camps have familiarized most players with expectations. He acknowledged the demanding schedule ahead, including the double-header, the Nations Championship, and the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series, stressing the importance of building cohesion quickly through field sessions and team meetings.

The full list of forwards includes: Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Paul de Villiers, Ben-Jason Dixon (both Stormers), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Neethling Fouche (Stormers), Bathobele Hlekani (Lions), Hanro Jacobs, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi (all Sharks), JJ Kotze, Danie Kruger (both Stormers), Sibabalwa Mahashe (Lions), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Ntuthuko Mchunu (Stormers), Siphosethu Mnebelele (Vodacom Bulls), Salmaan Moerat (Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), Ox Nche (Sharks), Riley Norton, Zachary Porthen, Oliver Reid, Evan Roos (all Stormers), Emmanuel Tshituka, Vincent Tshituka, Liam van Wyk (all Sharks), Andre-Hugo Venter (Stormers), Boan Venter (Edinburgh), Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks).

The backs are: Yaqeen Ahmed (Stormers), Lukhanyo Am (DynaBoars), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Luan Giliomee (all Sharks), Quan Horn (Lions), Jurenzo Julius (Sharks), Imad Khan (Stormers), Cheslin Kolbe (Tokyo Sungoliath), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles), Manie Libbok (Kintetsu Liners), Vusi Moyo (Sharks), Markus Muller (Stormers), Haashim Pead (Lions), Zekhethelo Siyaya (Sharks), Nico Steyn (Lions), Edwill van der Merwe (Sharks), Damian Willemse (Stormers), Grant Williams, Jaco Williams (both Sharks)





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Springboks Rassie Erasmus Rugby South Africa Squad Announcement Uncapped Players Barbarians SA A Zimbabwe Nations Championship World Cup Bulls URC Training Camp Young Players

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