World Rugby has suspended South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus for six games after he questioned the integrity of match officials following the Springboks' 21-19 defeat to France in Paris.

World Rugby has suspended South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus for six matches after an extraordinary press conference in which he questioned the consistency and integrity of match officials following the Springboks' 21-19 defeat to France in Paris.

The ban was announced on Tuesday and covers the Springboks' Nations Championship clash against Ireland on Saturday in Dublin and beyond. The 54-year-old is barred from any match-day involvement with his players and coaches. He will not be allowed to enter the stadium, the coaches box or the technical areas during the suspension. He is also prohibited from having direct or indirect contact with players and team management on match days.

Also read Rassie Erasmus banned for six matches by World Rugby after ‘match-fixing’ comments

Details Of Rassie Erasmus Ban Include Contact Prohibitions

World Rugby added that Erasmus cannot approach or communicate with match officials, take part in official feedback processes or carry out media duties while suspended. The governing body said the panel found his conduct clearly amounted to disrespecting the authority of match officials by impugning their integrity. The panel considered his comments about the television match official and found they suggested officials had acted with bias or prejudice or had deliberately influenced the outcome of a match.

Advertisement

It ruled the comments, taken as a whole, amounted to an unacceptable attack on the credibility and competence of match officials. World Rugby said teams have access to well-established and supported channels and protocols for raising officiating matters before and after matches. Challenging a decision is not the same as questioning an official's integrity or making comments that expose them to personal abuse, it added.

Erasmus addressed the media in Dublin on Monday ahead of the Springboks' Nations Championship match against Ireland. Although he was expected to discuss team selection and preparations, much of the press conference focused on his frustration with decisions made in Paris. One of his biggest complaints concerned what he described as 17 knee-drop tackles by French players during the Test. He argued several incidents should have been penalised and questioned why the TMO had not intervened.

Erasmus suggested 11 of the incidents warranted at least a penalty, while three should have resulted in yellow cards. He questioned whether the TMO had failed to identify the incidents because of a technology problem. He then went further, raising the possibility of manipulation if officials had seen and deliberately ignored offences. If he did not see it, it must be a technology problem, Erasmus said.

Coach Questions Match Officials Regarding Possible Manipulation

If he saw it and decided not to act on it, is that not match-fixing, he added. Erasmus also complained about Maxime Lucu's yellow card, arguing the French player had spent only seven minutes in the sin-bin because of a possible timekeeping issue. He insisted player safety and ensuring the correct team wins should remain priorities. The Springbok coach also discussed Ireland flyhalf Sam Prendergast, who had been cited following an alleged hip-drop tackle against Fiji.

Erasmus predicted Prendergast would be available to face South Africa, suggesting he could escape suspension because of a technicality. He compared that situation with previous disciplinary decisions involving South African players, including Jan-Hendrik Wessels, who received a nine-week suspension. Erasmus also referred to Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong, whose separate citing complaint had been dismissed.

Advertisement

SA Rugby said it respected the process but had requested an opportunity for its coach to contextualise his comments and assure the panel that it was not his intention to allege that any match official had acted with ulterior motives. The controversy overshadowed Erasmus' announcement of the Springbok team for Saturday's crucial Nations Championship encounter against Ireland in Dublin. The Springboks will be looking to bounce back from their two-point defeat to France.

South Africa have made five changes to their starting XV. Eben Etzebeth returns and is set to extend his record as South Africa's most-capped player to 148 Test appearances, partnering Ruan Nortje in the second row. Cameron Hanekom joins captain Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit in the loose trio. Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw return to the starting front row, while the backline remains unchanged.

The Springboks starting XV is Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Morne van den Berg, Cameron Hanekom, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Ruan Nortje, Eben Etzebeth, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx and Ox Nche. The replacements are Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, Thomas du Toit, Lood de Jager, Paul de Villiers, Marco van Staden, Grant Williams and Canan Moodie. The match could prove important in South Africa's bid to reach the Nations Championship final.

Springboks Face Ireland Amid Erasmus Disciplinary History

South Africa trail New Zealand by one point at the top of the southern hemisphere standings with one round of fixtures to go. The Springboks will next face Ireland on Saturday, with plenty of attention on the referee and his assistants. Erasmus has a history of disciplinary problems. In 2021 he was banned for two months by World Rugby for an hour-long video criticising the refereeing in the Springboks' first Test defeat by the British and Irish Lions.

The following year he received a two-match ban for a series of social media posts criticising officials in a defeat by France. The outcome of the latest hearing could have a significant bearing on his availability for upcoming Springbok fixtures.