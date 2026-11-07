Springboks beat Italy 66-7 as Erasmus warns tougher France and Ireland tests await

South Africa opened their Nations Championship campaign with a 66-7 win over Italy in Turin, but coach Rassie Erasmus says the Springboks must improve before facing France and Ireland.

South Africa opened their Nations Championship campaign with a commanding 66-7 win over Italy in Turin, but coach Rassie Erasmus says the Springboks must raise their game for tougher Tests against France and Ireland.

Springboks Coach Rassie Erasmus Demands Improvement

Erasmus was pleased with the result and said the team needed to get back on the horse after a recent defeat. He added that the Boks were bound to lose some rhythm after introducing fresh players in the second half. The most important thing for us is to put 80 minutes together, 100%, Erasmus said. We were 45-0 up at half-time and we put another 20 points on in the second half.

Also read Springboks confident ahead of France test after Italy win

So I do not think it was bad. Erasmus was happiest with the near-flawless opening 40 minutes, when the Boks were at their very best. He credited the bulk of the team having been together for eight years, despite a slow transition toward new blood. He named Morné van den Berg, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ruan Nortjé, Cameron Hanekom and Paul de Villiers as part of that transition.

He said calm comes when a match-fit team understands the system and has been coached together for a while. We know it was not perfect. We have to play much better than this if we want to be competitive against France and Ireland, Erasmus said. But it is nice that after a month away from each other, the boys just got together and slotted in.

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Erasmus praised Italy as a proud team determined to attack in the second half. Combined with Bok changes, that caused a subtle shift in momentum, but Erasmus was unconcerned and said scoring 66 points means there is no need to nitpick the second half. His satisfaction also came from the fact that Saturday's XV was not the strongest possible Bok selection. He name-checked RG Snyman, Eben Etzebeth, Handré Pollard, Cheslin Kolbe and Jayden Hendrikse as players whose presence was missed.

Erasmus Praises Italian Determination Despite Win

We have never found Italy easy to play against, especially away from home. We wanted to get back on the horse and win, Erasmus said. We rolled the dice against Australia, and a lot of guys were not in sync, so we wanted to get back to winning ways. Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada is a close friend of Erasmus, who noted that Italy have just two professional teams.

We have got 14 provinces and pick from all over the world. Gonzalo has got about 15 guys out, and he is going to struggle. That is just a fact, Erasmus said. Erasmus also explained the Springboks are taking a long-term view with six uncapped players on the tour.

Flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed, Luan Giliomee, centre Markus Muller, outside back Sebastian de Klerk, lock Riley Norton and loose forward Manu Tshituka missed out against Italy. He said the decision was not a reflection of their ability, but about giving them time to settle into the Bok environment before throwing them into the deep end. The Boks are also building toward the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Uncapped Players Gain Experience Amidst Injury Setback

The tour gives South Africa a chance to assess squad depth and expose promising players to Test rugby. If the Boks had picked players such as Quan Horn or Johan Grobbelaar, there was a risk they would not get game time, so bringing uncapped players made more sense. There is a potential setback for Ahmed, with Erasmus revealing the young flyhalf has picked up a shoulder injury and has not trained ahead of the opening Test.

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Erasmus stressed none of the six uncapped players were promised an opportunity to play on tour. Their inclusion is largely about exposing them to international standards and expectations. They won't be gatvol by not being picked, Erasmus said. They are just happy to be here and learn.

For them, it is a bonus. They do not miss the URC games, they are good opposition in training for the team selected and they keep the older guys on their toes and they show energy. None of them were guaranteed playing a match, but they are training for four weeks with the other guys, Erasmus said.

Hopefully, we will be able to give them a chance to show what they can do at this level against top opposition in the next few weeks. They are special players who all bring something different to the team, and we have full faith in their talent and skill sets. The short turnaround between the Italy and France Tests makes squad rotation a realistic possibility.

Erasmus Balances Youth Development With Winning

France will be eager to respond on home soil, and Erasmus must balance keeping experienced players fresh with remaining competitive in the Nations Championship. Erasmus has never been afraid to give young players opportunities, but he understands their development should not be rushed. Being in the Bok training environment and learning from Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Damian Willemse and Damian de Allende is part of the journey.

He acknowledged there is always a temptation to experiment, but said winning remains important. You want to experiment but you also want to win, and you want the people to have faith in you and the players to trust what you are doing and the plans you have going forward, he said. For the six uncapped players, the message is clear: their opportunity will come, but they must be ready to take it.

With France next and further challenges ahead in Europe, Erasmus could soon see how his promising youngsters measure up against the best.