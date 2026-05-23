Rassie Erasmus faces scrumhalf headache after Morné van den Berg surgery, The Springbok rugby team has been dealt a major setback after their scrumhalf Morné van den Berg was ruled out for up to six months following bicep surgery.

The Springboks have suffered a major setback after scrumhalf Morné van den Berg was ruled out for up to six months following bicep surgery. The injury comes at a critical stage for the Lions, who are currently in Dublin preparing for their historic first-ever URC quarter-final against Leinster next Saturday

Rassie Erasmus handed scrumhalf headache after Morné van den Berg surgery, The Springboks have suffered a major setback after scrumhalf Morné van den Berg was ruled out for up to six months following bicep surgery.

The injury comes at a critical stage for the Lions, who are currently in Dublin preparing for their historic first-ever URC quarter-final against Leinster next Saturday. Van den Berg’s absence now leaves South Africa thinner in a key position as preparations intensify for one of the biggest Test seasons in recent years. Last Test: 29 November 2025 – Scrumhalf against Wales at Principality Stadium, Cardiff





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Rugby Springboks Morné Van Den Berg Surgery Bicep Injury Absence Preparations Test Biggest Test Seasons Wales Leinster URC

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