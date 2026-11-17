World Rugby is expected to review Rassie Erasmus comments about officiating in South Africa defeat to France, potentially leading to sanctions under the match official abuse framework.

World Rugby is reportedly set to review Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus comments about officiating in South Africa 21-19 defeat to France in Paris last Friday.

An independent three-person panel is expected to assess whether his remarks were calculated to undermine confidence in match officials. The review falls under the Match Official Abuse Sanction Framework introduced earlier this year. Erasmus made headlines after an explosive press conference on Monday. He claimed France escaped sanction for 17 knee-drop tackles during the narrow loss.

Also read Rassie Erasmus in World Rugby's crosshairs again

Erasmus Questions Match Official Integrity

He argued that 11 of those tackles merited at least a penalty and three warranted yellow cards. He also questioned why the television match official did not intervene. Erasmus raised the spectre of manipulation around the result, saying: I am not saying he is wrong, I am saying if he did not see it, it must be a technology problem. If he saw it and decided not to act on it, is that not match-fixing?

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Is that not interfering with the outcome of a game if you see this injury that happened there, a knee-drop tackle happened there, and it has been decided that knee drop tackles are out. World Rugby will assess the comments in the context of the match official abuse sanction framework. That framework uses an independent three-person panel to determine if comments were made to undermine confidence in officials.

Outcomes can range from no further action to a guidance letter, formal warning, or automatic sanction. World Rugby previously stated: The Match Official Abuse Sanction Process is targeted at reducing comments which often are the basis of the unacceptable increase in abuse and threats towards match officials.

Under the process, an independent panel comprising the independent judicial panel chair and two experienced judicial panel members consider whether any conduct or comments made by team personnel includes among other things, allegations that a match official acted with bias, prejudice, improper motive, external influence, or deliberate intent to affect an outcome and/or conduct which, viewed objectively, they knew or ought to know would undermine public confidence in match officials. Assessment of comments takes account of a full range of factors including the nature and reach of the comments, the timing, the role of the speaker and any aggravating factors, such as whether the conduct led directly to an increase in personal abuse against a match official.

World Rugby Disciplinary Framework Explained

Earlier this year, World Rugby handed Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada an automatic two-match suspension for comments regarding match officiating. That case was also handled under the Match Official Abuse Sanction Process, setting a recent precedent for similar disciplinary action. Erasmus did not limit his comments to last weekend's officiating. He turned his attention to Dublin and predicted that Ireland flyhalf Sam Prendergast would be cleared on a technicality to line up against South Africa on Saturday.

Prendergast had been cited for a hip-drop tackle during Ireland victory over Fiji. Should World Rugby pursue formal disciplinary action, it would mark the third time Erasmus has found himself in the dock over public criticism of referees. In 2021, his infamous 62-minute video dissecting referee Nic Berry performance during the British and Irish Lions series earned him a two-month suspension from all rugby activities. That ban also included a match-day ban that ran until September 2022.

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Erasmus Previous Suspensions For Officiating

Just two months after returning, in November 2022, Erasmus received a further two-Test suspension for social media posts targeting referee Wayne Barnes following a defeat to France in Marseille. Erasmus has a long and chequered history with World Rugby. His repeated clashes with the governing body over officiating have made him a familiar figure in disciplinary proceedings. The latest case could add another chapter to that contentious relationship.

The Springboks are preparing to face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday in the Nations Championship. Erasmus has reshuffled the pack, with Eben Etzebeth returning to the starting line-up as one of five changes. South Africa are determined to restore standards after their Paris disappointment. New Zealand shock defeat to Wales has given the Springboks a lifeline in the Nations Championship, but Erasmus must address several concerns before the Ireland showdown.

France deserved their historic victory in Paris, but questionable officiating, particularly at the decisive final scrum, left the Springboks with plenty of reasons to feel aggrieved. Erasmus admitted his team was below their best after France capitalised on mistakes to secure the 21-19 win. He made no excuses for the costly errors. World Rugby has not yet confirmed whether formal disciplinary action will be taken.

The independent panel will assess the comments and determine whether they breached the framework. Possible outcomes include no further action, a guidance letter, a formal warning, or an automatic sanction. If sanctioned, Erasmus could face a multi-match ban. The rugby world is watching closely as the panel reviews the case.