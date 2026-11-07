Rassie Erasmus Demands Springboks Upgrade Performance Against France and Ireland

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus calls for improved play after a 66-7 win over Italy, setting up critical Nations Championship tests against France and Ireland.

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has issued a stern directive to his squad, insisting that South Africa must significantly elevate their performance levels to defeat France and Ireland in the upcoming Nations Championship fixtures. This warning comes immediately after the world champions delivered a dominant 66-7 victory over Italy in Turin on Saturday.

Erasmus Critiques Imperfect Second Half Display

Rassie Erasmus emphasized that despite the emphatic scoreline and nine tries scored, his team played an imperfect game that requires refinement. The Springboks secured their fourth consecutive bonus-point victory, maintaining their position at the top of the Southern Hemisphere standings ahead of much tougher challenges in Paris and Dublin.

Also read Rassie Erasmus hails Springboks performance but warns of tougher tests ahead

Although the star-studded squad proved far too strong for an understrength Italian side missing 16 players, Erasmus refused to accept the performance as flawless. He noted that it is almost impossible for any team to maintain 100 percent intensity for a full eighty minutes of rugby.

Erasmus stated that the coaching staff was not entirely happy with the second-half execution, especially after scoring 45 points in the opening period. The final 21 points came after substitutions were made to test different combinations, which naturally disrupted the team rhythm slightly.

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Stakeholder Positions on Squad Depth and Tactics

The Springboks have demonstrated remarkable resilience, bouncing back from a surprise defeat in Australia during September, which marked only their second loss in 2026. Their only other defeat came against New Zealand in the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series, where they ultimately won the series 3-1 to cement their status as favorites for the next year's Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Gonzalo Quesada, the head coach of Italy, acknowledged that his team faced the best side in the world during a great match. He argued that while the Azzurri accepted the reality of the situation, they must not use the opponent's quality as an excuse for their own shortcomings, particularly in their kicking game under pressure.

The Italian side had enjoyed a memorable Six Nations campaign earlier in the year, but they have now lost four consecutive Nations Championship matches. Their recent defeats on the road to Japan, New Zealand, and Australia have highlighted significant areas for improvement under Quesada's leadership.

Impact of Injuries and Future Schedule Outlook

A notable concern for Rassie Erasmus was the injury to lock Salmaan Moerat, which forced the player out of the match during the warm-up phase. Erasmus revealed that Moerat had experienced back spasms on Thursday, and although he looked promising at the captain's practice, the condition worsened during pre-match preparations.

The Springboks now turn their attention to a blockbuster clash against Six Nations champions France at the Stade de France on Friday. This fixture represents a critical test of the squad's depth and tactical flexibility after the relatively easy win in Turin.

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Erasmus expressed satisfaction that the players, who had been apart for a month, managed to gel effectively and produce high-quality rugby despite the mid-season break. He believes this cohesion is vital as they prepare for the rigorous demands of the remaining Nations Championship games.

Next Steps in the Nations Championship Race

The immediate focus for the South African team is to address the inconsistencies identified during the second half of the Italy match. Erasmus stressed that playing much better than this is essential to remain competitive against the high-caliber attacks of France and Ireland.

While the victory keeps South Africa at the summit of the standings, the coaching staff is clear that past successes in 2026 do not guarantee future results against elite European opposition. The team must maintain their physical and mental sharpness as they travel to Dublin and Paris.

For Italy, the defeat serves as a harsh reality check following their strong start to the year. Gonzalo Quesada has called for an honest review of their performance, acknowledging that they were put under too much pressure in all areas of the game.

The Springboks' ability to integrate new players and maintain rhythm after a break will be tested further in the coming weeks. Erasmus remains optimistic about the squad's potential but warns that complacency is the biggest threat to their world championship ambitions.