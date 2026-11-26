Will World Rugby award Rassie Erasmus Coach of the Year despite his ban, or choose Fabien Galthie after the France vs Springboks final?

World Rugby is preparing to announce the annual Coach of the Year awards during the Nations Championship Finals weekend at Twickenham. The decision has sparked significant debate because it falls on the same weekend as the championship match between the Springboks and France. The governing body must choose between Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus and French coach Fabien Galthie for the top honor. Erasmus recently received a six-match ban for comments made after a loss to France, making his eligibility a point of contention.

Erasmus Ban Creates Award Controversy

Rassie Erasmus is currently serving a suspension for remarks made following the team's defeat to France two weeks ago. This disciplinary action creates a complex situation for World Rugby as they prepare to select the winner of the prestigious award. The ban is widely viewed as a punitive measure that may influence the voting process for the coaching accolade. Erasmus has been a controversial figure in recent years due to his outspoken nature and willingness to challenge authority.

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Despite the suspension, Erasmus has achieved remarkable success with the national team. He led the Springboks to a 3-1 victory in the Rugby Greatest Rivalry tour against the All Blacks. This series win allowed South Africa to reclaim bragging rights from their historic rivals. The outcome of the upcoming final will likely determine who ultimately receives the coaching honor.

World Rugby Historical Bias Against Erasmus

World Rugby has a documented history of overlooking Rassie Erasmus for major accolades. He previously won the award in 2019 after leading the team to their first World Cup title since 2007. That victory marked an incredible turnaround from when he first took charge of the squad. Since then, the governing body has largely ignored his contributions despite further success.

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The Springboks added a second World Cup title in 2023 under his leadership. They also secured a historic series victory against the British and Irish Lions in 2021. Yet, the 2021 award went to England Women coach Simon Middleton. This decision occurred even though the Lions tour was arguably the biggest rugby event of that year.

Comparison with Fabien Galthie and Other Recipients

Fabien Galthie earned his place in this year's conversation by steering France to the Nations Championship final. He previously added the Six Nations trophy to France's collection earlier in the year. His team's consistent performance makes him a strong contender for the award. The winner will likely be determined by the outcome of the Sunday final at Twickenham.

World Rugby awarded the 2023 title to Andy Farrell despite him not winning a World Cup. Farrell secured Six Nations and Grand Slam titles with England that year. Meanwhile, Erasmus defended the Springboks World Cup crown in France. This discrepancy highlighted the perceived unevenness in how the awards are distributed.

Jerome Daret won the 2024 award for his work with the Olympic Sevens team. This choice occurred while Erasmus restored the Springboks to the No 1 ranking. South Africa also claimed the Rugby Championship for the first time since 2019. They reclaimed the Freedom Cup from New Zealand for the first time since 2009.

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Impact on Twickenham Final and Future Relations

The upcoming match between France and the Springboks carries weight beyond just the trophy. It serves as a de facto decider for the World Rugby Coach of the Year award. The result will reflect on the coaches regardless of the disciplinary sanctions involved. Twickenham will be the stage for this critical intersection of sport and administration.

World Rugby headquarters in Dublin may face internal pressure regarding the decision. Some insiders might prefer France to win to avoid the awkwardness of honoring Erasmus. This sentiment stems from frustration with his public comments and challenges to governance. The organization seeks to maintain control over its narrative and image.

All eyes will be fixed on the Springboks and France this weekend. The on-field battle will determine the championship title. The off-field deliberations will determine who receives the highest coaching honor. The outcome will signal World Rugby's stance on controversial figures in the sport.