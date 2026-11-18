Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has been suspended for six international matches after comments about match officials, and SA Rugby has requested an expedited full misconduct hearing.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has been suspended for six international matches with immediate effect after World Rugby imposed the sanction late Tuesday. The ban was handed down less than 48 hours after Erasmus made controversial comments about match officials during a press conference.

Erasmus Suspended Six Matches Under New Framework

An independent panel imposed the sanction under a new framework introduced in July 2026. Erasmus retains the right to have the matter referred to a full misconduct hearing. SA Rugby has requested that this process be expedited, saying it trusts the full hearing could be fast-tracked considering the seriousness of the charge.

Also read Rassie Erasmus banned for six matches by World Rugby after ‘match-fixing’ comments

The organisation wants Erasmus to have the chance to contextualise his comments and assure the panel he did not intend to allege that any match official acted with ulterior motives. The suspension prevents Erasmus from entering the stadium, coaches box, playing enclosure and technical area. He is also barred from engaging in any feedback process with match day officials. He will miss this weekend's Nations Championship clash with Ireland and next weekend's knockout or finals game at Twickenham.

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The ban also rules him out of the Boks' first four Tests next year. That means Erasmus might only return to matchdays when the World Cup comes around later in the year. In his absence, Bok assistant coaches Mzwandile Stick, Deon Davids, Tony Brown, Jerry Flannery and Felix Jones will take charge on match days. World Rugby said in a statement late Tuesday: Respect is fundamental to rugby, and match officials are central to the sport.

Protecting their wellbeing and integrity, and their right to perform without abuse or intimidation, is a responsibility World Rugby and unions take seriously. Robust, respectful debate is natural, but teams have access to well-established and supported channels and protocols for raising officiating matters before and after matches. Challenging a decision is not the same as questioning an official's integrity or making comments that expose them to personal abuse.

Comments About TMO And Technology Trigger Sanction

The comments that appear to have triggered the sanction concerned foul play and the television match official. Erasmus said: There's 17 knee-drop tackles and the TMO doesn't come in once. I'm not saying he's wrong, I'm saying if he didn't see it, it must be a technology problem. If he saw it and decided not to act on it, is that not match-fixing?

Is that not interfering with the outcome of a game if you see this injury that happened there, a knee-drop tackle happened there, and it's been decided that knee drop tackles are out? The abrupt ban has drawn sharp criticism. Springbok hooker Hanyani Shimange said on the Boks Unpacked X The Verdict podcast: I'm shocked. I just couldn't believe it.

An immediate suspension without a formal hearing in the week of a Test match just sounds like craziness to me. The circumstances and the sanction for it on a press conference without a hearing is not fair. A well-known South African supporter known as Captain Springbok on X raised procedural fairness questions after reading World Rugby's new Match Official Abuse Sanction Process.

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Criticism Of Procedural Fairness And Sanction Basis

Why was a six-match ban imposed before Rassie was given the opportunity to defend his comments at a full hearing? The sanctions table prescribes two matches for a first offence and six for a second. If previous offences were considered, on what regulatory basis can offences predating the introduction of this framework in July 2026 be counted?

The supporter also asked why the fast-track process was used if World Rugby considers Erasmus a repeat offender, given that Appendix 1, paragraph 8, specifically excludes persistent offending and complex cases. He noted that the scoring matrix identifies similar conduct within the preceding 12 months as an aggravating factor, while Erasmus's previous suspensions were in 2021 and 2022. He also asked who the other two panel members were and why the completed scoring matrix has not been published.

Procedural fairness is not a privilege afforded at World Rugby's discretion, the supporter added. It should be a fundamental principle of its entire disciplinary process. If World Rugby demands accountability from players and coaches, it must hold itself to the same standard. SA Rugby is now expected to mount a robust defence at the full misconduct hearing.

The case continues to generate widespread reaction on social media and in the mainstream press.