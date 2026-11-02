Erasmus names experienced Springbok team to face Italy in Turin

Rassie Erasmus has selected a near full-strength Springbok side with over 1000 caps to face Italy in Turin on Saturday, leaving uncapped players out. Salmaan Moerat returns from injury to partner Ruan Nortjé in the second row.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has named a near full-strength match 23 to face Italy in the Nations Championship at Allianz Stadium in Turin on Saturday.

The squad boasts more than 1000 Test caps between them, with the starting XV alone accounting for 835 caps. Erasmus has opted against handing debuts to uncapped players on tour, including Riley Norton, Yaqeen Ahmed and Markus Muller. The only player making his first appearance in the green and gold this season is lock Salmaan Moerat, who missed the first leg of the Nations Championship and the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series due to neck and toe injuries.

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Springbok Squad Lineup Announced

Moerat will partner Ruan Nortjé in the engine room. The front row features Ox Nché, Malcolm Marx and Thomas du Toit, while the loose trio comprises captain Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese. The backline is equally settled, with halfbacks Morné van den Berg and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. The experienced midfield pairing of Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel continues, with a back three of Ethan Hooker, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Damian Willemse.

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Gerhard Steenekamp, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Wilco Louw provide front row cover, with Lood de Jager as lock replacement. Cameron Hanekom and Paul de Villiers are loose forward cover, while Grant Williams and Manie Libbok are the backline replacements. Erasmus explained the decision to pick experience, saying: It's a cup that everybody is competing for. We rolled the dice a little bit in that last game against Australia, and that didn't go too well.

But some guys got game time in Perth. However, now, you know, it's three important games and, yes, the biggest competition is the World Cup next year. So, we are trying to build for it. But as a team you also want to try and be in the running for this Nations Championship cup when it comes to the play-offs or final round.

Erasmus Explains Squad Selection

So yes, we obviously are taking it seriously. We didn't have a lot of training time like the other teams. We've been fortunate with about 10 to 12 Japanese-based players who've been here with some of the coaches since last weekend. We had our first training session on Monday afternoon, so everyone is now on the same page.

Erasmus added that it was not a difficult decision to name a near full-strength team, and he believes they have the players to do well on Saturday. With the Boks facing France next Friday in Paris and a short turnaround, they will be eager to build momentum and allow combinations to find each other again.

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While questions may be raised about the settled side, it is clear the world champions are targeting another trophy after winning Rugby's Greatest Rivalry against the All Blacks. Erasmus also said: We are a year out from the World Cup and although one does want to experiment and try things, you also want to maintain momentum. I had a beer with Italy's coach Gonzalo Quesada yesterday in London, and we all want to try combinations.

Standings and Italy Injury Updates

The Springboks currently top the southern hemisphere standings, tied on 15 points with the All Blacks, but in the No 1 spot because of a better points difference. Italy are battling a host of injuries to senior players, including centres Tommaso Menoncello and Juan Ignacio Brex. The match kicks off on Saturday in Turin.

Springbok team: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Morné van den Berg, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Ruan Nortjé, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nché. Replacements: 16 Gerhard Steenekamp, 17 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Cameron Hanekom, 21 Paul de Villiers, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Manie Libbok.