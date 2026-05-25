Rare Blue Moon to Appear on 31 May 2026

A rare Blue Moon will appear on 31 May 2026, marking the second full moon of the month and the first Blue Moon in nearly two years. Skywatchers around the world, including South Africa, will get a chance to see a rare Blue Moon this week.

A rare Blue Moon will appear on 31 May 2026, marking the second full moon of the month and the first Blue Moon in nearly two years.

Skywatchers around the world, including South Africa, will get a chance to see a rare Blue Moon this week. A rare Blue Moon will appear on 31 May 2026, marking the second full moon of the month, something that only happens every few years because of the way the lunar cycle lines up with the calendar. The phrase “once in a blue moon” became popular because these events are relatively uncommon, usually happening every two to three years.

This means the moon will be near its farthest point from Earth during the full moon phase, making it appear slightly smaller and dimmer than a typical full moon. Astronomy experts say the difference will be subtle for most people, but the moon may look slightly less bright than usual.

For South African skywatchers, the best time to view it will be after sunset on 30 May and again on the evening of 31 May, when the moon rises and appears full in the night sky. No special equipment is needed to enjoy the event, although binoculars or a small telescope can provide a closer look at the moon’s surface.

While it may not turn blue, the rare full moon is still expected to attract attention from stargazers and photographers around the world looking to catch a glimpse of the unusual celestial event. Skywatchers are in for a treat at the end of May as a rare Blue Moon will appear on the night of 31 May 2026.

The event marks the second full moon of the month, something that only happens every few years because of the way the lunar cycle lines up with the calendar. The phrase “once in a blue moon” became popular because these events are relatively uncommon, usually happening every two to three years. This means the moon will be near its farthest point from Earth during the full moon phase, making it appear slightly smaller and dimmer than a typical full moon.

Astronomy experts say the difference will be subtle for most people, but the moon may look slightly less bright than usual. For South African skywatchers, the best time to view it will be after sunset on 30 May and again on the evening of 31 May, when the moon rises and appears full in the night sky.

No special equipment is needed to enjoy the event, although binoculars or a small telescope can provide a closer look at the moon’s surface





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