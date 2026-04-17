Rare 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider Set to Command Millions at Monaco Auction

A pristine 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider, one of only 56 short-wheelbase examples ever produced, is poised to become the star attraction at an upcoming Monaco auction, with experts predicting a sale price nearing R300 million. The car's exquisite restoration, featuring a deep Blu Scuro exterior complemented by a rich rosso leather interior and a striking silver hardtop, underscores its immense value and desirability among collectors. This particular model, the 26th of its limited production run, boasts a significant history, having been showcased at the prestigious 1961 Frankfurt Motor Show. The Ferrari 250 GT series, renowned for its unparalleled rarity and formidable racing heritage, has consistently achieved astronomical figures in recent years, with some examples eclipsing R800 million. The SWB California Spider variant, derived from Ferrari's competition-focused GT models, is widely celebrated as a masterpiece of automotive design and engineering, seamlessly blending enduring aesthetic appeal with championship-winning capabilities. Its lineage traces back to the successful long-wheelbase version, which achieved notable racing accolades, including a class victory at the 1959 12 Hours of Sebring and a fifth overall finish at the 24 Hours of Le Mans later that same year. In 1960, Ferrari unveiled an enhanced iteration at the Geneva Salon, adopting the company's new short wheelbase chassis. This update brought about refinements in handling and styling, alongside the deployment of a potent short-block V12 engine. The auction will also feature other highly sought-after Ferraris, including a 2018 FXX-K Evo with an estimated value of R100 million and a 1989 F40 estimated at R77 million, further highlighting the exceptional nature of the collection.

A truly exceptional 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider, a vehicle of profound rarity and historical significance, is expected to draw immense attention and achieve an astronomical price at an upcoming auction in Monaco on April 25th. This particular model, one of a mere 56 short-wheelbase examples ever manufactured, is anticipated to fetch an astounding sum of around R300 million.

The car presented for auction is a breathtaking testament to its heritage, having undergone a meticulous restoration. Its exterior gleams in a sophisticated Blu Scuro paint, beautifully contrasted by a sumptuous rosso leather interior. A distinctive silver hardtop adds a touch of elegant versatility to its already iconic silhouette. This rare Ferrari is undoubtedly the headlining act in an auction that dedicates a significant portion, approximately half of its total offerings, to the esteemed prancing horse marque. The 250 GT series, in general, has witnessed an exponential surge in value in recent years. This phenomenon is largely attributed to their extreme scarcity, coupled with their illustrious racing pedigree, which has seen some examples command prices exceeding R800 million. The specific 250 GT SWB California Spider going under the hammer is a particularly noteworthy example, being the 26th of the limited 56 short-wheelbase units produced. Its historical significance is further enhanced by its public debut at the renowned 1961 Frankfurt Motor Show. The 250 GT SWB California Spider is universally acclaimed as one of the most beautiful and historically significant Ferraris ever created. It represents a perfect synergy of timeless design principles and exhilarating, race-winning performance. Its origins can be traced back to the competition-focused GT models, which demonstrated considerable success on the track. The initial long-wheelbase iteration of the 250 GT achieved notable victories, including a prestigious class win in the gruelling 12 Hours of Sebring in 1959, followed by an impressive fifth overall finish at the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans just a few months later. In response to evolving performance demands and aesthetic preferences, Ferrari introduced an updated version of the 250 GT at the 1960 Geneva Salon. This revised model was built upon the company's newly developed short wheelbase chassis. This strategic modification resulted in tangible improvements in the car's handling characteristics and an even more refined styling. Powering this updated iteration was a potent V12 engine, often referred to as a "short-block" design, which contributed to its spirited performance. Beyond the star attraction, the auction promises a treasure trove of other high-value Ferraris. Among these exceptional machines are a 2018 FXX-K Evo, estimated to reach R100 million, and a legendary 1989 F40, with an estimated value of R77 million, underscoring the extraordinary caliber of vehicles available to discerning collectors at this prestigious event. The confluence of rarity, historical importance, and impeccable condition makes this 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider a truly unmissable opportunity for enthusiasts and investors alike. The enduring appeal of these classic Ferraris lies not just in their mechanical brilliance but in the sheer emotion and prestige they evoke, representing a pinnacle of automotive artistry and engineering achievement that continues to captivate the world





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