Brazil star Raphinha intends to repay the faith shown in him by new coach Carlo Ancelotti at the World Cup after frequently proving to be the nemesis of the Italian during past encounters at club level.

Raphinha eager to deliver for Ancelotti as Brazil get set for World Cup bid | football | SuperSport | SuperSport Brazil star Raphinha intends to repay the faith shown in him by new coach Carlo Ancelotti at the World Cup after frequently proving to be the nemesis of the Italian during past encounters at club level.

The pair came up against each other over three years in Spain when the 29-year-old forward was at Barcelona and Ancelotti was on the Real Madrid bench. Ancelotti left Madrid at the end of last season, after a campaign in which Raphinha scored as he captained Barca to a 4-0 win at the Bernabeu in LaLiga and netted twice as the Catalans won 4-3 in the reverse fixture, en route to taking the title.

He also featured in the Barcelona teams that beat Ancelotti's Real in the finals of the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup.

"What he has achieved in football is admirable, not just to those who worked with him but also his opponents," Raphinha told reporters Wednesday at the Brazil team's World Cup base in New Jersey. "It was always very difficult coming up against him, but I was lucky to come out smiling a lot of the time. Now I hope to do for him all the things I did against him.

To help get good results for him and for the team, because they really deserve it.

" Ancelotti is leading Brazil as they attempt to end a 24-year wait to win a record-extending sixth World Cup at the tournament in North America. The former AC Milan and Chelsea coach celebrated his 67th birthday on Wednesday, three days before the Selecao begin their World Cup campaign against Morocco in Group C at the MetLife Stadium, just outside New York City.

Brazil are set to go into that game without Neymar, who was called up for the tournament despite not being capped since 2023 because of injuries and is now set to miss Saturday's match due to a calf problem. Raphinha may need to step up in Neymar's absence, four years after his first World Cup in which he appeared in every game but failed to score as the Selecao went out to Croatia on penalties in the quarterfinals in Qatar.

"I think I felt more pressure in 2022, because I was more immature. I was quite new to the national team and had just arrived at Barcelona," said the former Leeds United winger. He is coming off a season in which he scored 21 goals and set up eight more in all competitions as Barcelona won LaLiga.

He and Vinicius Junior, who played under Ancelotti in Madrid, were the only two Brazilians ranked in the top 30 in last year's Ballon d'Or and carry much of the attacking responsibility for their country going into the World Cup.

"We are the only nation to have won five World Cups. You can't play in a tournament like this if you are not ready to handle the pressure," he said.

"We are very confident. We have had years of frustration, because we had teams that were capable of winning and did not. And none of us want more frustration.

" Where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Fans can watch every FIFA World Cup 2026™ match live on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access. All matches are also available to stream on supported packages, ensuring flexible viewing options wherever you are. With DStv Stream, you can follow every match anytime, anywhere. Download the app and enjoy seamless live streaming on the go





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Raphinha Ancelotti Brazil World Cup Morocco Metlife Stadium New Jersey New York City Copa Del Rey Spanish Super Cup Barcelona Real Madrid Laliga Ballon D'or Pressure Frustration Confidence World Cup 2026 Dstv Dstv Stream

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'It was nobody's fault' – Mokoena defends himself over Forlan World Cup goalAaron Mokoena has defended his role in Diego Forlan's memorable goal against Bafana Bafana at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Read more »

Spain, France qualify for 2027 Women's World Cup as England waitSpain and France secured their spots in the 2027 Women's World Cup, while England will have to navigate the play-offs to earn their ticket to Brazil.

Read more »

Africa Awaits First World Cup Semi-FinalistAfrica is waiting for its first World Cup semi-finalist, a feat that has been predicted by Brazil's Pele to be achieved by the year 2000. Morocco's success in the 2022 World Cup has shown that long-term investment in grassroots football can lead to success.

Read more »

Ancelotti marks birthday as Spike Lee visits Brazil World Cup trainingBrazil players gave coach Carlo Ancelotti a guard of honour for his birthday at a pre-World Cup training session Wednesday attended by Spike Lee.

Read more »