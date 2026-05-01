Range Rover SV Ultra: A New Bespoke Luxury SUV for South Africa

Land Rover introduces the Range Rover SV Ultra, a special edition model crafted by SV Bespoke, offering unique aesthetic enhancements and luxurious features for the South African market. Priced at R5 729 100, it sits between the Platinum and Black Edition trims.

Land Rover has unveiled the Range Rover SV Ultra, a new special edition model exclusively for the South Africa n market. Positioned strategically between the Platinum and Black Edition trims, the Ultra is the product of Land Rover ’s bespoke customization division, SV Bespoke, utilizing the long wheelbase, four-seat SV as its foundation.

This new offering focuses heavily on refined aesthetics and luxurious detailing, both inside and out, creating a uniquely distinguished vehicle. The exterior of the SV Ultra immediately sets it apart with several exclusive features. These include striking satin platinum 23-inch alloy wheels, a sophisticated Titan Silver grille, and a combination of satin platinum atlas and silver chrome accents that subtly enhance the vehicle’s profile.

Further accentuating its distinctiveness are Titan Silver side graphics and a specially formulated Titan Silver paint finish, incorporating genuine fine aluminium flakes for a captivating shimmer. The interior of the Range Rover SV Ultra is a sanctuary of comfort and elegance, defined by a carefully curated two-tone colour scheme of Orchid White and Cinder Grey. Gloss white ceramic trim adds a touch of modern sophistication, while SV Ultra-branded illuminated treadplates provide a subtle yet luxurious welcome.

Rear passengers are treated to plush scatter cushions crafted from recycled Kvadrat material, demonstrating Land Rover’s commitment to sustainability. The attention to detail extends to the Orchid White seatbelts, an Orchid Pearl finish on the outer speaker cases, and seats upholstered in Ultrafabrics – a premium alternative to leather. An Orchid White tinted open-pore textured veneer further elevates the cabin’s ambiance.

Beyond the visual enhancements, the interior boasts a laser-crafted mosaic pattern on the seats, a centre console featuring an electronically controlled pop-up table for rear passengers, and a state-of-the-art 21-speaker Electrostatic Sound system, delivering an immersive audio experience. The SV Ultra doesn’t compromise on performance or technology.

It retains the advanced features found in the Black and Platinum editions, including the innovative ClearSight rear-view mirror, soft-touch closing doors for added convenience, a sophisticated quad-zone climate control system for personalized comfort, and the intuitive 13.3-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system. Powering the SV Ultra is a robust engine paired with a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 261 km/h.

Available in limited quantities, the Range Rover SV Ultra is priced at R5 729 100, representing a premium of R493 900 over the Platinum Edition but a saving of R106 300 compared to the Black Edition. This positions the Ultra as an attractive option for discerning buyers seeking a unique and luxurious Range Rover experience.

The launch of the SV Ultra underscores Land Rover’s dedication to offering highly personalized vehicles through its SV Bespoke service, catering to the individual preferences of its clientele. The meticulous attention to detail and exclusive features make the SV Ultra a standout addition to the Range Rover lineup in South Africa





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Range Rover SV Ultra Land Rover Luxury SUV South Africa SV Bespoke

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