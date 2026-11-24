Jaguar Land Rover South Africa is recalling 82 Range Rover Sport SV vehicles for possible rear subframe cracks, while Volkswagen Group Africa is recalling 307 Transporter vehicles over possible tyre tread detachment.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has published notifications for two vehicle safety recalls affecting certain Range Rover Sport and Volkswagen Transporter vehicles in South Africa.

The recalls involve possible rear subframe cracks and possible tyre tread detachment. Jaguar Land Rover South Africa (JLRSA) is recalling 82 Range Rover Sport SV vehicles manufactured from October 3 2023 to June 24 2026. These vehicles were sold nationally through JLR dealers. According to the company, a concern has been identified where renewed analysis of supplier imaging history detected the potential presence of cracks on the rear subframe in some vehicles.

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Rear Subframe Crack Risk

A crack on the rear subframe can compromise the structural integrity of the vehicle and increase the risk of occupant injury. Over time a crack could propagate and cause a deterioration in design strength. This could lead to an increased risk of a crash. Vehicles known to have a crack in the rear subframe will have the subframe replaced.

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Vehicles where photographic inspection of the rear subframe could not be completed will be inspected. If a crack is found to be present, the rear subframe will be replaced. Volkswagen Group Africa (VW) is recalling 307 Transporter vehicles, of which six were exported to Namibia. These vehicles are fitted with Bridgestone tyres (215/60 R17C 109/107T Duravis R660 ECO).

The affected vehicles were made available for sale nationally from February 6 2025 to December 11 2025 through VW-approved dealers. VW said parts of the profile tread may detach, and in rare cases, the tread may even detach completely. If there is a detachment, the tyre may gradually or suddenly lose air. This can adversely affect the vehicle handling, posing a risk of vehicle damage and personal injury.

Tyre Tread Detachment Concerns

Parts of the standard fit Bridgestone tyre tread on some VW Transporters may detach due to a manufacturing fault. Consumers who own affected vehicles are advised to contact their nearest approved Jaguar Land Rover and Volkswagen dealers in South Africa. They can arrange for the inspection and or repair, which will be carried out at no charge to the owners.