Range Rover Sport D350 Dynamic HSE: A Powerful Diesel SUV with Luxury and Efficiency

The Range Rover Sport D350 Dynamic HSE offers a compelling blend of power, fuel economy, and luxury. With a 3.0-liter turbo diesel engine producing 258 kW and 700 Nm, it accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds while averaging 8.5 L/100 km. Its menacing design, spacious interior, and off-road capability make it a versatile choice, though low-profile tires compromise ride comfort.

The Range Rover Sport D350 Dynamic HSE occupies a unique position in the luxury SUV market, slotting below the full-size Range Rover but exuding a similarly commanding presence.

With its 23-inch wheels, heavily tinted windows, and aggressive styling, this vehicle could easily be mistaken for part of a convoy. Now in its third generation and turning 20 this year, the Range Rover Sport is a performance-oriented alternative that offers a slightly smaller footprint, a more driver-focused cockpit, and a more youthful aesthetic compared to its larger sibling.

Despite its road-going demeanor, it retains serious off-road capability thanks to height-adjustable air suspension, all-wheel drive, a 900-millimeter wading depth, and terrain-specific driving modes. While it may not spend as much time off the beaten path as the Defender, the Range Rover Sport is fully equipped for adventure when needed. The D350 model tested here is the range-topping diesel variant, powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six that produces 258 kW and 700 Nm of torque.

This engine delivers punchy acceleration with minimal turbo lag, accompanied by a surprisingly sporty exhaust note for a diesel. The eight-speed automatic transmission shifts smoothly, and the claimed 0-100 km/h time of 5.9 seconds feels attainable given the SUV's eager launch. Fuel economy is impressive for a vehicle weighing 2.4 tonnes with permanent all-wheel drive: the tester averaged 8.5 liters per 100 kilometers in a mix of urban and highway driving.

The air suspension provides a plush ride over regular roads, gliding over undulations with ease. However, the low-profile tires on the optional 23-inch wheels expose the ride to harshness from potholes and bumps, a compromise for the striking appearance.

The interior is spacious and luxurious, with electric adjustment for front and rear seats, heating, cooling, and massaging for the front seats, a fridge between the front seats, an electrically adjustable steering column, a head-up display, adaptive cruise control, a panoramic sunroof, and an electrically deployable towbar. The 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster and 13.1-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen dominate the minimalist cabin, though physical buttons are scarce. Android Auto is not wireless, requiring a cable connection.

Priced at R2.6 million (compared to R3.5 million for a similarly equipped full-size Range Rover), the D350 Dynamic HSE includes a five-year or 100,000-kilometer warranty and maintenance plan. With a length just under five meters, it offers generous interior space and a 647-liter cargo capacity with the rear seats up, expanding with the seats folded, even with a full-size spare wheel. Digital LED headlights with image projection and a premium 3D surround sound system are standard.

The tested vehicle featured optional Velocity Blue paint (R154,100), a black exterior pack (R29,100), and 23-inch alloys (R30,300); standard wheels are 22-inch, and 20-inch options are available for better comfort and off-road suitability. Overall, the Range Rover Sport D350 combines luxury, performance, and efficiency in a package that turns heads and handles diverse conditions with confidence, though its looks come at a cost in ride comfort on rough surfaces





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