Rand Water warns of water interruptions from now until July - Key points and affected areas

Rand Water warns of water interruptions from now until July - Here’s where Rand Water’s planned maintenance from 29 May to 17 July 2026 will affect water supply in four provinces. Residents across Gauteng and parts of the North West, Free State, and Mpumalanga have been warned to prepare for possible water supply interruptions as Rand Water begins major planned maintenance work between the maintenance period. According to Rand Water, some pumps will need to be temporarily shut down during the maintenance period, which could affect water supply to municipalities, industries, and direct customers. The utility also wants to reduce the risk of equipment failures and unplanned plant shutdowns that could lead to larger disruptions later on. Eskom-related electrical maintenance at the Zuikerbosch and Palmiet systems, replacement of critical valves and thrust bearings at Palmiet, Vereeniging, and Foresthill systems, and a 21-day notice to affected municipalities and customers to allow enough time for contingency planning are some of the key points in the news.

Rand Water warns of water interruptions from now until July - Here’s where Rand Water ’s planned maintenance from 29 May to 17 July 2026 will affect water supply in four provinces.

Residents across Gauteng and parts of the North West, Free State, and Mpumalanga have been warned to prepare for possible water supply interruptions as Rand Water begins major planned maintenance work between the maintenance period. According to Rand Water, some pumps will need to be temporarily shut down during the maintenance period, which could affect water supply to municipalities, industries, and direct customers.

The utility also wants to reduce the risk of equipment failures and unplanned plant shutdowns that could lead to larger disruptions later on. Eskom-related electrical maintenance at the Zuikerbosch and Palmiet systems, replacement of critical valves and thrust bearings at Palmiet, Vereeniging, and Foresthill systems, and a 21-day notice to affected municipalities and customers to allow enough time for contingency planning are some of the key points in the news





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rand Water Water Interruptions Planned Maintenance Affected Areas Eskom-Related Electrical Maintenance Replacement Of Critical Valves And Thrust Bear Long-Term Water Supply Reliability Reduce The Risk Of Future System Failures Reduce The Risk Of Equipment Failures Unplanned Plant Shutdowns Contingency Planning Affected Municipalities And Customers Use Water Sparingly Prepare For Possible Disruptions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cape Town Residents to Experience Water Supply Disruptions This WeekThe City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation Directorate has advised that various parts of the Mother City will experience water supply disruptions this week as the team conducts planned work on its water supply infrastructure. The disruptions are expected to affect several areas, including Helderzicht in Somerset West, Paardevlei in Strand, and parts of Bergvliet, Claremont, Wynberg, and Kenilworth. The City has taken measures to minimize the disruptions, but residents may experience low water pressure or no water during the testing period. Residents are advised to keep taps closed and store enough water in clean, sealed containers to last during this period.

Read more »

Water dignity and the African future we must build togetherRamateu Monyokolo chairs the Rand Water Board and the Association of Water & Sanitation Institutions of South Africa.

Read more »

Rand Water to Conduct Major Maintenance on Johannesburg's Water Network, Causing Possible Water DisruptionsRand Water is set to begin major maintenance work on the City of Johannesburg's water network from Friday, potentially leading to water disruptions and low pressure in several areas. The maintenance is aimed at improving the reliability of the water network ahead of the winter season.

Read more »

Gauteng COGTA calls for water alternatives during maintenance - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, sport coverage of all South African current events. Africa's news leader.Phase one Rand Water maintenance from May 29 to June 2 may leave some areas with low or no water.

Read more »