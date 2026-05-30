Rand Water Maintenance Causes Major Water Disruptions in Johannesburg

Rand Water's planned maintenance is causing water supply disruptions across Johannesburg, with restoration expected to take up to five days. Water tankers deployed, hospitals prioritized.

Rand Water has initiated its planned maintenance program, causing significant disruptions to water supply across large parts of Johannesburg. The first phase of this maintenance, targeting systems that serve Midrand, Sandton, Randburg, and the southern, western, and central regions of the city, is scheduled for completion by June 2.

However, both Rand Water and Johannesburg Water have warned that the restoration of water supply could take up to five days in some areas, depending on the location and system conditions. As of Saturday afternoon, the Eikenhof and Zwartkoppies pumping stations were operating at full capacity, while the Palmiet system was at 89% capacity, aligning with operational protocols. Johannesburg Water stated that it will implement necessary interventions to manage the systems and assist in recovery for affected areas.

Water tankers have been deployed to impacted neighborhoods, and residents can also access self-help water collection points at Johannesburg Water depots. The entity has prioritized hospitals, clinics, and old age homes for alternative water supply, with tankers being shuffled according to supply constraints. The restoration process is expected to be gradual. Johannesburg Water explained that water restoration takes time because reservoirs must refill, pressure must recover, and the network must stabilize.

Direct-feed areas typically recover first, while higher-lying areas may take longer. As of Saturday afternoon, reservoirs supplying the CBD and inner city were empty, with the Parktown 2, Hector Norris, Alexander Park, and Yeoville sites being the most affected. To manage the situation, outlets have been closed to allow storage levels to recover once supply is restored. This controlled approach is necessary to rebuild capacity within the system and support a stable recovery.

The Commando system is slowly building capacity, with Johannesburg Water focusing on the two Hursthill reservoirs. The Brixton reservoir remains closed and not pumping due to low storage levels. The South Hills tower, which services Oakdene, Rosettenville, Tulisa Park, and surrounding areas, is also empty, with water tankers scattered throughout these regions. In the northern and eastern parts of the city, the Illovo tower is empty, while the Randjeslaagte reservoir is expected to improve gradually.

The Linksfield reservoir outlet is closed to build capacity, and the Grand Central and Randjesfontein supply points have shown resilience. Elsewhere, the Rabie Ridge, Erand, President Park, and Diepsloot reservoirs were low to empty, with capacity slowly building. Residents are advised to store water in advance and use it sparingly. Johannesburg Water continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates as systems recover.

The entity urges patience and cooperation during this essential maintenance period, which aims to improve long-term water supply reliability. Water tankers will remain in affected areas until supply is fully restored, and priority will continue to be given to critical facilities such as hospitals and clinics





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