The South African rand rebounds from R17.70 lows as Moody's and S&P prepare credit rating announcements. Political coalition risks and strong US dollar pressures the currency.

The South African rand has shown signs of recovery after hitting a significant low of R17.70 against the US dollar overnight. This peak weakness marks the currency's worst performance since August 2025. The slight uptick occurred on Thursday as market participants brace for critical credit rating decisions from both Moody's and S&P scheduled for Friday.

Currency Pressure from Dollar Strength

The rand has faced intense pressure over the past week due to a surging US dollar and growing political uncertainty within South Africa. The dollar is currently trading at its strongest levels in nineteen months against peer global currencies. Traders anticipate that the United States Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by twenty-five basis points in December and again in early 2027. This expectation follows hotter-than-anticipated October core inflation data and a sharp upward revision to third-quarter US economic growth figures.

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Market analysts now expect three additional US interest rate hikes in the coming months. These projected hikes bolster returns on dollar-denominated assets relative to those in South Africa, where only one further local rate increase is anticipated. Consequently, investors are shifting capital toward safe-haven assets like the dollar, driven by risk aversion triggered by volatile equity markets and new US import tariffs on the European Union and China.

Rating Agency Expectations and Debt Metrics

Annabel Bishop, the chief economist at Investec, stated that an upgrade from S&P is widely expected by the market. She suggested that Moody's might upgrade South Africa either on Friday or following the release of the 2027 Budget in February. South Africa has made notable progress in stabilizing its government debt levels, a process aided by Statistics South Africa's restatement of the economy's size, which is now estimated to be 4.9% larger than previously recorded.

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Credit rating agencies heavily weigh the ratio of a country's debt to its gross domestic product. Following the economic size restatement, the National Treasury reported that South Africa's debt-to-GDP ratio peaked at 74.6% in the financial year ending March 2026. This figure is a significant improvement from the earlier estimate of 78.4%. Furthermore, the debt-to-GDP ratio is now projected to fall below 70% in 2032/33, one year earlier than previous forecasts.

Political Risks and Coalition Instability

Despite positive fiscal metrics, investors remain cautious about political risks associated with coalition governments. Bishop noted that the African National Congress appears set to exclude the Democratic Alliance from several key coalitions. Investors fear that the ANC may favor partnerships with parties outside the political center, potentially leading to unstable governance and poor service delivery. This sentiment has intensified fears that the ANC could turn against the DA in local government structures.

Recent developments in Gauteng highlight these tensions. The signing of a multi-party coalition agreement intended to keep the Democratic Alliance out of three major metros was delayed due to disagreements over the control of Johannesburg. The ANC, ActionSA, and other parties are currently negotiating to govern all three Gauteng metros together. Bishop warned that such coalition instability could severely impact municipal finances and the procurement of essential goods and services.

Commodity Prices and Market Outlook

External commodity factors are also weighing on the local currency. The price of gold, a key South African export, has declined significantly. Gold was trading around $3,550 per ounce on Thursday after dipping below $3,500 earlier in the week. This represents a loss of almost 15% of its value over the past year. TreasuryOne highlighted that reduced bond issuance and a newly launched government bond buyback program strengthen the case for a credit upgrade. However, weak economic growth, falling commodity prices, and political uncertainty remain substantial obstacles.