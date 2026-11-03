Rand Holds at R16.65 as Markets Wait for South African Election Results

The South African rand stabilizes near R16.65 against the dollar amid falling oil prices and firm gold. Investors adopt a cautious stance ahead of municipal elections and inflation data.

The South African rand stabilized around R16.65 to the US dollar at midday on Tuesday, supported by a weaker greenback and firmer precious metals prices. Analysts noted that lower oil prices also provided relief to the currency, which is sensitive to import costs. Markets adopted a cautious wait-and-see approach ahead of the municipal elections scheduled for Wednesday.

Rand Trading and Currency Movements

Director of Citadel Global Andre Cilliers reported that the rand recovered from the weakness seen at the end of last week. The currency started Tuesday at R16.61 but edged higher to around R16.60. Despite this slight improvement, the rand remained close to its weakest level since late July. Andre Cilliers, the director at Citadel Global, highlighted the recovery from recent lows.

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However, the currency opened slightly weaker at R16.62 following the US decision to remove South Africa from the African Growth and Opportunity Act. Andre Cilliers, director of Citadel Global, noted that this move was reasonably anticipated by financial markets. TreasuryONE currency strategist Andre Cilliers confirmed that the initial reaction was muted due to prior expectations.

Impact of Oil Prices and Gold

Firmer precious metals prices have improved South Africa's export revenue prospects, benefiting the local currency. Lower oil prices offered some relief given the country's heavy reliance on imported crude oil and petroleum products. This dynamic helped the rand trade around R16.65 despite Brent crude falling below $110 a barrel.

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Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec, stated that the rand continued to trade around R16.65 despite the drop in crude oil prices. She noted that lower market expectations of a US interest rate hike in December also contributed to the currency's stability. A weaker US dollar provided additional support for emerging market currencies like the rand.

Investor Sentiment and Election Outlook

Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec, said markets were adopting a wait-and-see attitude. The local municipal elections added to the pause in trading sentiment as investors assessed potential political outcomes. Bishop emphasized that the municipal election outcomes were unlikely to prove rand-sensitive. This suggests that economic fundamentals remain the primary driver for currency fluctuations.

Inflation Trends and Central Bank Policy

Trading Economics noted that inflation accelerated to 4.5% in September and is expected to rise further in October. The increase is driven largely by fuel prices, which impact broader consumer costs. Inflation has remained above the South African Reserve Bank's 3% target since March, keeping monetary policy under scrutiny.

Trading Economics reported that Governor Lesetja Kganyago has recently expressed confidence that the current monetary policy stance will bring inflation back towards the 3% target. He believes this adjustment will occur once the initial shocks from the conflict in the Middle East fade. Governor Lesetja Kganyago's stance indicates that the central bank views current pressures as temporary rather than structural.