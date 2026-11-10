Ramokgopa Outlines 5.2GW Nuclear Build Plan Amidst Legal Challenges

Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa confirms South Africa will proceed with a 5.2GW nuclear procurement, aiming for a 2027 determination despite predicted litigation from opponents.

Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has formally unveiled the government's strategy to advance its 5.2GW nuclear build programme through public procurement, challenging legal opponents to halt the initiative. Speaking at the Nuclear and Clean Energy Conference in Irene, Pretoria, on Tuesday, Ramokgopa declared that the scientific evidence supporting nuclear energy is settled and urged citizens to look beyond ideological misconceptions. The Minister confirmed that the state will proceed with this energy expansion regardless of potential legal challenges, stating he would be suspicious if no litigation occurred.

The 5.2GW Nuclear Procurement Strategy

The government intends to publish a comprehensive position paper that outlines the case for nuclear energy alongside a proposed section 34 determination under the Electricity Regulation Act. This dual-document approach is designed to preempt the litigation that has historically hindered previous attempts to procure new reactors. Ramokgopa announced that the position paper will be released at the end of November to allow for a sixty-day public participation period. The goal is to finalize the determination by April 2027, with the final document published before June 2027 to ensure legal robustness.

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Eskom Group CEO Dan Marokane confirmed that two specific sites have been selected for the initial phase of this industrialization plan. The proposed locations are Duynefontein, situated next to the existing Koeberg nuclear power station in the Western Cape, and Thyspunt in the Eastern Cape. Ramokgopa indicated that the current 5.2GW phase is merely the first step of a broader industrialization plan that aims to eventually expand nuclear capacity to 10GW.

Stakeholder Opposition and Legal Risks

Minister Ramokgopa characterized South Africa as a highly litigious environment where several groups remain ideologically opposed to nuclear power. He acknowledged that previous legal battles, including cases initiated by two non-governmental organizations in August 2024, have created significant delays. The Democratic Alliance has since joined the government of national unity, yet independent civil society groups continue to oppose the project. Ramokgopa conceded that the additional administrative steps would add four to six months to the programme timeline, but argued this is necessary to make it easier for judges to resolve any future cases.

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At Thyspunt, the environmental assessment covers a station capacity of up to 5.2GW. The final scoping report identifies Thyspunt as the preferred site, though the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment has requested further justification for dropping the alternative location, Bantamsklip. Makoma Lekalakala, the director of Earthlife Africa Johannesburg, has stated that opposition to the project has been building for nearly two decades. She argues that Thyspunt is not a suitable location for a nuclear facility, citing long-standing environmental and social concerns.

Timeline and Operational Realities

The estimated timeline for bringing the first reactor online is at least seven to ten years from the date of the determination. This means that depending on when the April 2027 determination is finalized, the first unit could potentially come online by 2036. Ramokgopa highlighted the inherent risks associated with this timeline, noting that South Africa has not built a nuclear power plant in approximately fifty years. He cited the decision to halt the Pebble Bed Modular Reactor programme in 2010 as a loss of critical momentum and expertise.

Minister Ramokgopa held up the Medupi and Kusile coal-fired power stations as examples of poor project execution, admitting that a significant skills gap exists within the utility. To address these challenges, the government is relying on the forty years of operational experience at Koeberg and data from international nuclear programs. The position paper will be anchored on science and evidence, aiming to provide a clear and defensible legal framework for the construction process. Ramokgopa emphasized that overcoming the ideological opposition is essential to securing the country's energy future.

Ownership Models and Funding Uncertainties

Regarding the structure of the nuclear industry, Ramokgopa clarified that any nuclear development will remain under state ownership. When asked if small modular reactors could be privately owned, he stated that Eskom is 100% owned by the state, and legislation mandates that the state remains the sole owner and operator. Consequently, there is no room for the privatization of the nuclear space in South Africa. This stance ensures that all nuclear assets and operational responsibilities remain centralized within the government framework.

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While operational control remains with the state, funding mechanisms may involve private-sector participation. The programme planning is examining options such as public-private partnerships and project finance. In May, Eskom executive for generation Bheki Nxumalo revealed that the utility was in exploratory discussions with potential funders, including vendor financing options. However, the total cost and effect on electricity tariffs have not yet been determined. Ramokgopa noted that funding and risk allocation are still being finalized, which materially affects both the overnight capital cost and the total financed project cost.