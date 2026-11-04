Ramathuba Urges Voting Amidst Limpopo Service Challenges

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba urges citizens to vote while detailing provincial interventions in water and roads, as SAPS handles election breaches.

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba has declared that the provincial government is not required to wait for the conclusion of elections to address critical challenges affecting local communities. Speaking to Sowetan after casting her ballot on Wednesday morning at Mokopane Primary School in the Mogalakwena local municipality, Ramathuba emphasized the administration's ongoing commitment to resolving issues that plague residents. She acknowledged that citizens continue to face significant hardships, including high unemployment rates, severe water shortages, and deteriorating road infrastructure.

Despite these persistent difficulties, Ramathuba urged voters not to let these systemic failures discourage them from participating in the democratic process. She highlighted the specific interventions her administration has implemented in several municipalities that have historically struggled with service delivery. The Premier pointed to a track record of action taken since the ANC Provincial Conference, citing progress in water provision, sanitation improvements, and road infrastructure rehabilitation.

Also read Parents Association Urges Peaceful Voting at Schools in KwaZulu-Natal

Municipal Interventions and Service Delivery

Ramathuba provided a detailed list of areas where the provincial government has stepped in to assist struggling municipalities. These interventions include the Waterberg district, Lephalale, Vhembe, Greater Giyani, Tzaneen, and Polokwane. The focus of these efforts has been primarily on stabilizing essential services that residents rely on daily. The Premier stated that citizens can verify these actions by checking the government's recent activities in these specific regions.

To tackle the persistent water challenges in Polokwane, the provincial government established a premier's war room. This initiative has led to the rehabilitation of boreholes and significant improvements in local road networks. Ramathuba noted that while the province has battled service delivery issues for years, there is a concerted effort to reduce dependence on external consultants to balance municipal books.

Advertisement

Police Disciplinary Action and Election Integrity

In a separate incident affecting the integrity of the voting process, the South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating a KwaZulu-Natal police officer for alleged misconduct. Col Robert Netshiunda, a spokesperson for the police, confirmed that a sergeant arrived at a voting station in the Mphithini area of Donnybrook in a vehicle branded with political party posters.

The political party involved was not explicitly named in the initial report. However, the officer has been precautionarily removed from election duties. Netshiunda stated that internal disciplinary processes will be instituted to investigate the conduct of the police sergeant. Voting at the station continued seamlessly after the officer's removal, ensuring no disruption to the democratic process.

Acting Provincial Commissioner Condemns Breach

Maj-Gen Phumelele Makoba, the acting provincial commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, strongly condemned the actions of the officer. He stated that SAPS will not tolerate any unprofessional conduct by its members. Makoba reminded all officers of their responsibilities and the standards required to maintain neutrality during elections.

The commissioner emphasized that the investigation will be holistic. Beyond internal disciplinary steps, SAPS will investigate any contravention of applicable laws. This approach aims to determine if criminal proceedings should be opened based on the findings. The goal is to ensure that the electoral process remains free from partisan influence.

Other Incidents and Voting Challenges

Early morning incidents elsewhere in the country also tested the security of the voting stations. In Umlazi, a suspect was arrested for assaulting police officers at a voting station in the M Section. The suspect arrived at the location appearing to be under the influence of alcohol and attacked officers who confronted him about his behavior.

Advertisement

Police confirmed that the suspect was arrested for assault. Additional charges relating to contraventions of the Electoral Act may be added to his case file. In a different incident, three K9 police officers sustained minor injuries when their vehicle collided with two cattle in the Ibisi policing precinct. All three officers were discharged from the hospital and declared fit to return to duty.

IEC Progress and Future Political Priorities

Nkaro Mateta, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) provincial electoral officer, expressed satisfaction with the progress of the electoral process in the province. Before voting, Ramathuba observed the process at Mitchell House voting station, where she was received by Mateta. The IEC reported that 75% of its planned special-vote home visits had been successfully conducted by the time the special voting period closed.

Ramathuba also noted that some residents were unaware that family members had applied for proxies on their behalf, leading to confusion. Meanwhile, Helen Zille, commenting on the Johannesburg mayoral race, stated that her immediate priority would be addressing the water crisis. Zille emphasized the need to mobilize resources on an emergency basis to handle the water challenges facing South Africa's economic heartland.

Water shortages in Joburg and other municipalities previously prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish a national water crisis committee in May. This committee was created to coordinate government efforts to address the growing scarcity. The ongoing efforts by both provincial and national leaders highlight the urgency of these infrastructure challenges in the run-up to the municipal elections.