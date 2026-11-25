The Western Cape High Court has set aside the independent Phala Phala report that found President Cyril Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation of law, meaning parliament's impeachment inquiry falls away.

The Western Cape High Court has set aside the independent Phala Phala report that found President Cyril Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation of law.

The ruling means parliament's impeachment inquiry into the matter falls away. Ramaphosa will no longer have to be probed by a parliamentary committee in a process that would have considered whether he should be removed from office. The full bench judgment was delivered on Wednesday by judge president Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana and judges Mark Sher and Ncumisa Mayosi. The court declared the report unlawful and set it aside in its entirety.

Also read Western Cape High Court Sets Aside Section 89 Report in Phala Phala Case

Panel Exceeded Lawful Remit

It found the panel, chaired by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, went beyond its lawful remit, asked the wrong questions and made several material errors of law. As a result, the process it engaged in and the conclusions it came to were not rationally related to the object of the relevant parliament rule, or the power and duty it was required to exercise, the court found. Mabindla-Boqwana said the report could not stand.

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Any steps taken by the National Assembly pursuant to the report are reviewed, declared unlawful and set aside, she said. The litigation centred on the 2022 independent report which found Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation of the law. That law requires any person who holds a position of authority to report the theft of R100,000 or more to the police.

The matter was pinned on the 2020 theft of about $580,000 in cash that had been concealed in a couch at Ramaphosa's game farm in Limpopo. The panel found the president may have a case to answer because he reported the theft of foreign currency to Gen Wally Rhoode, a member of the Presidential Protection Unit, instead of directly to the police. Ramaphosa had challenged the report mainly on procedural grounds.

President Challenges Panel Findings

He argued the panel made a legal misstep in finding that prima facie information suggested he may have committed serious violations of the constitution. He argued that parliament's terms of reference for the panel mandated it to establish whether sufficient evidence exists that he breached the law.

In its report, the panel stated that because of limited powers compared to the impeachment committee, it had interpreted the phrase whether sufficient evidence exists to mean whether, based on the information received, the president has a case to answer. The panel had only 30 days to conclude the report. This is a developing story.