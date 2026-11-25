A full bench of the Western Cape High Court has unanimously reviewed and set aside the Section 89 panel report on the Phala Phala theft, removing the basis for Parliament's impeachment inquiry into President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Western Cape High Court has unanimously set aside the Section 89 panel report on Phala Phala, ending the parliamentary impeachment inquiry into President Cyril Ramaphosa.

A full bench delivered the judgment on Wednesday. The bench comprised Judge President Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana, Judge Mark Sher and Judge Ncumisa Mayosi. We all agreed and wrote one judgment, so the three of us wrote the judgment as the court, Mabindla-Boqwana said while reading a summary of the ruling. The court reviewed, declared unlawful and set aside both the panel report and any steps the National Assembly took because of it.

Also read Cape Town court set to deliver its verdict on bid to scrap Phala Phala report

Panel Findings On Phala Phala Theft Charges

Each party was ordered to pay its own costs, including the earlier interdict application and the application for leave to appeal. The panel found in November 2022 that information before it showed prima facie that Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation or serious misconduct on all four charges. The charges arose from the theft of foreign currency at his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo on February 9 2020.

About 580,000 US dollars in cash had been concealed in a couch at the farm. The litigation centred on the 2022 independent report chaired by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo. The law requires any person in a position of authority to report the theft of R100,000 or more to the police.

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The panel said Ramaphosa may have a case to answer because he reported the theft to Gen Wally Rhoode of the Presidential Protection Unit instead of directly to the police. Ramaphosa challenged the report mainly on procedural grounds. The court found the panel never made the finding the rules required of it.

Mabindla-Boqwana said the panel did not state that there was sufficient evidence showing the president committed a serious violation or serious misconduct, only that the information before it prima facie disclosed a case to answer. She said the panel equated the sufficient evidence requirement with prima facie evidence, and its case to answer test belonged in an adjudicative setting, not a sifting exercise.

Court Ruling On Judicial Review Process

There is no indication that the panel acknowledged this distinction, or that it was sitting only as a sifting body and not an adjudicative one, she said. The court also found the panel ranged beyond the four charges Ramaphosa was called to answer.

Additional information from the ATM and the EFF led the panel to focus on issues for which the president was never charged, such as the source of the foreign currency and Rhoode's movements in Cape Town and Namibia. The court found the panel relied on Arthur Fraser's June 2022 affidavit to police, though much of it did not relate to the charges and amounted to hearsay or mere say-so, because Fraser had no personal knowledge of what happened on the farm.

He further did not disclose his sources, lay a basis, or explain why these statements were reliable, Mabindla-Boqwana said. On the first charge, that Ramaphosa did other paid work by running a farming business, the court found the panel ignored the Executive Members' Ethics Act and the executive code. Under those rules cabinet members may hold disclosed financial interests that pose no conflict.

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The court found the panel made a material error of law in holding that cabinet members could not hold any business interests while in office. On the second charge, that he failed to report the theft to the Hawks, the court found no indication the panel considered bad faith at all. Mabindla-Boqwana said such a violation of the law must be intentional or malicious and in bad faith.

On the third charge, the court found the panel wrongly dealt with charges three and four together, and its combined assessment focused only on the fourth charge while disregarding Ramaphosa's response to the third. It found the panel made no factual findings that there was sufficient or even prima facie evidence supporting the third charge, or that the president acted in bad faith.

On the fourth charge, the court found no evidence that any deviation from standard procedure in Rhoode's investigation was on Ramaphosa's instruction. It said the panel misread a Namibian presidency media release in finding that the president contacted the Namibian president for help in apprehending a suspect. Mabindla-Boqwana said the panel fundamentally misconstrued its functions, the nature of the enquiry it was to conduct, and the recommendation it was required to make to the Speaker.

Court Rejects Impeachment Process Challenges

It went beyond its lawful remit, asked itself wrong questions, and made several material errors of law. The court stressed that its ruling did not mean Ramaphosa should escape an impeachment process. Rather, given the far-reaching consequences of the process, it must proceed on a lawful foundation, Mabindla-Boqwana said. The court rejected the MK Party's argument that it had no jurisdiction to hear the matter.

It found the Constitutional Court had decided the constitutionality of Rule 129I and the Assembly's December 2022 vote, and made no binding determination on the validity of the report. The court also rejected the argument that the review was brought too late. It noted the review became necessary only after the Constitutional Court ruling on 8 May and that Ramaphosa filed on 26 May. With the report set aside, Parliament's impeachment inquiry into the Phala Phala matter falls away.

Ramaphosa will no longer have to be probed by a parliamentary committee that would have considered whether he should be removed from office. The ruling brings an end to the parliamentary phase of the Phala Phala matter. The case had been closely watched because of its potential implications for his presidency. Separately, the court heard that Imanuwela David splashed money linked to the Phala Phala theft on luxury cars, including a Golf 7, Mercedes-Benz vehicles and a Porsche.

Parliament's recommendation of Adv Thandazani Madonsela SC as evidence leader in the Phala Phala impeachment inquiry was being challenged in court. The Section 89 committee later withdrew its recommendation of Madonsela after Ramaphosa objected. Ramaphosa's legal bid had also cited a schoolboy suspension case, and his lawyer attacked the impeachment process as a political war.