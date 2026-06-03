Ramaphosa warns of economic impact from oil price surge amid global tensions

President Cyril Ramaphosa cautioned Parliament that rising oil prices due to the US-Israel war on Iran could undermine South Africa's progress on inflation and cost of living, while highlighting improvements in infrastructure, energy, and investment.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued a stark warning that the global surge in oil prices , triggered by the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran, is expected to continue exerting negative pressure on South Africa's economy.

Speaking during the tabling of the Presidency's budget vote for the 2026/27 financial year in the National Assembly on Tuesday, Ramaphosa identified inflation and the rising cost of living as the primary concerns affecting citizens' livelihoods. He noted that the effects of higher oil prices, along with increases in critical supplies like fertiliser, could undermine much of the progress made in reducing inflation and living costs.

Disruptions to the global economy, he added, are likely to slow economic growth and hamper job creation in the medium term. We should anticipate difficult conditions for the foreseeable future, Ramaphosa said. Despite these global headwinds, the President highlighted several positive developments in South Africa's economic landscape. He stated that the economy is on the mend after years of challenges, with an improved macroeconomic environment, strong tax collection revenues, better public finances, and stabilised national debt.

Ratings agencies have taken note: Moody's recently upgraded South Africa's outlook from stable to positive, and S&P lifted the country's credit rating for the first time in two decades. At the sixth South Africa Investment Conference held in March, investment pledges exceeded R890 billion across various sectors, with a substantial portion coming from domestic investors. When local investors show confidence in the economy, international investors follow suit, Ramaphosa remarked.

He also announced the largest infrastructure build programme in the country's history, with R1 trillion to be invested over the next three years in roads, dams, schools, hospitals, clinics, and energy and transport infrastructure. On the energy front, Ramaphosa celebrated more than a year without load shedding, attributing the achievement to the National Energy Crisis Committee and the efforts of Eskom, government departments, and social partners.

He pointed to improvements at Transnet, with better port and rail performance easing bottlenecks in mining, agriculture, and manufacturing. Agriculture recorded an 11 percent increase in export earnings between January and March this year compared to the same period last year. International tourism also reached a record high with 10.5 million arrivals last year. The President announced a programme to release land with title deeds to deserving beneficiaries, aiming to include black farmers in commercial agriculture and revitalise rural economies.

However, he cautioned that recent labour market data showed a decline in employment, which he described as a matter of serious concern. The overall message was one of cautious optimism tempered by the recognition that external shocks and domestic challenges remain significant. Ramaphosa emphasised that the government remains committed to fiscal discipline and structural reforms to sustain the recovery. He called for collaborative efforts from all sectors of society to navigate the turbulent global environment and protect the most vulnerable.

The President's address underscored both the achievements and the hurdles ahead, painting a nuanced picture of South Africa's economic trajectory as it contends with geopolitical tensions and internal disparities





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