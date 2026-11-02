Ramaphosa Warns ANC Leaders To Serve Communities Or Face Removal

President Cyril Ramaphosa warns ANC mayors and councillors that ethical conduct and service delivery are mandatory. Officials who misuse funds will be removed ahead of the elections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued a stern warning to African National Congress councillors and mayors, stating that those who fail to serve their communities or misuse public funds will be removed from their positions. Speaking at the party's final election rally at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, the president emphasized that the ANC is committed to ensuring only ethical, capable, and accountable leaders hold local government office.

Standards For Ethical Leadership

Addressing supporters, Ramaphosa stated that the party expects its elected representatives to prioritize service delivery, responsible spending, and economic development. He made it clear that political office should not be treated as a personal entitlement but rather as a responsibility to the public. The president stressed the need for municipalities to be properly run entities that use public money responsibly, maintain infrastructure, and support economic growth.

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He noted that the ANC wants to elect councillors who are known in their communities for their hard work rather than just their popularity. Ramaphosa declared that the party is determined to end the culture where political office is viewed as a status symbol. He argued that leadership should be measured by service to communities, not by personal status or material possessions like owning beautiful cars.

Accountability And Performance Metrics

The president outlined that ANC mayors and councillors would be expected to report regularly on their performance. He specified that officials must demonstrate tangible progress within their first hundred days in office. Water shortages and other service delivery challenges were highlighted as critical issues that elected representatives must address immediately.

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Ramaphosa explained that municipalities need to collaborate with provincial and national government to resolve problems affecting communities. He pointed out that many needs start at the municipal level, but support is available from higher levels of government. The president emphasized that working together across all spheres of government is essential to solving issues like water provision and infrastructure decay.

Economic Progress And Cost Of Living

Defending the ANC's record in government, Ramaphosa pointed to the end of load-shedding as a key achievement. He noted that an ANC-led government brought an end to electricity outages, with South Africa going for five hundred days without load-shedding. This, he argued, demonstrated that the party knows how to execute its duties effectively despite the rising cost of living.

The president acknowledged that high prices for essential goods and fuel remain a major concern for households. He referred to recent fuel-price relief announced by the finance minister as evidence that the government is listening to citizens. Ramaphosa said this intervention was intended to show that the government cares and is trying to improve the lives of South Africans over time.

Call To Action For Voters

Ramaphosa also urged municipalities to create an environment that supports investment and assists businesses. He stressed the importance of creating opportunities for young people and women entrepreneurs through local government initiatives. Furthermore, he insisted that infrastructure, including roads, hospitals, and water resources, must be properly maintained by local authorities.

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Urging supporters to intensify their campaigning during the final days before the elections, Ramaphosa called on them to encourage voter participation. He made a final plea for comrades to get involved in the final push to ensure that people vote. The message was clear that active participation is crucial for the party's success in the upcoming polls.