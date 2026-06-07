Ramaphosa Vows to Toughen Stance on Illegal Immigration in South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a series of measures to combat illegal immigration, including stricter penalties for employers hiring undocumented workers, enhanced border security, and the phasing out of the vulnerable green identity document.

South Africa n President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to strengthen the country's stance against illegal immigration, following growing public frustration over the issue. In a national address, Ramaphosa announced plans to intensify penalties for employers hiring undocumented workers, fortify border security , and tighten migration policies.

He acknowledged that corruption within the Department of Home Affairs has exacerbated the problem, stating that officials involved in such activities would face severe consequences. Ramaphosa also revealed plans to phase out the green identity document, which has been prone to fraud and identity theft, and is often used to facilitate illegal migration. The government aims to replace these green IDs with more secure documents to curb identity theft and related offenses





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Illegal Immigration South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa Border Security Identity Documents

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