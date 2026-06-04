Ramaphosa Vows to Press On With Reform Agenda Amid Impeachment Inquiry

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told the National Assembly that his government will not be distracted by political theatrics while facing a Section 89 impeachment probe over the Phala Phala farm scandal, and he highlighted recent achievements such as a year without load‑shedding and significant corruption recoveries.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a forceful address to the National Assembly on Wednesday as the debate on the 2026 Presidency Budget vote drew to a close.

Speaking from the Nieuwmeester Parking Dome in Cape Town, Ramaphosa affirmed his unwavering commitment to economic and governance reforms, insisting that his agenda would not be derailed by political theatrics or electoral posturing. He told legislators that the presidency remains focused on expanding an inclusive economy, creating jobs and sustaining the momentum of growth that, in his view, is accelerating each day.

"We will not be sidetracked by narrow agendas that have nothing to do with the needs, interests and concerns of the people of South Africa," the president said, adding that the government's determination to transform the economy is shared by the majority of parliamentarians and the broader citizenry. The speech came amid a volatile political climate.

On Tuesday, opposition members called for Ramaphosa's resignation over the long‑standing Phala Phala farm scandal, which involves alleged theft of hundreds of thousands of US dollars from his property in 2020. Parliament has already moved to address the issue, electing Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana to chair a Section 89 impeachment committee tasked with investigating the allegations. A sub‑committee on rules met on June 4 to finalize the procedural framework for the impeachment inquiry.

Several opposition parties criticised Ramaphosa for attempting to use a Section 89 panel report to seek judicial review and for threatening to interdict the impeachment process pending the outcome of his own review application. In response, Ramaphosa emphasized his respect for the constitutional supremacy and the rule of law, pledging to cooperate with parliamentary oversight while insisting that the investigation must not impede the government's reform programme.

Ramaphosa highlighted tangible achievements that he said demonstrate the effectiveness of his reform agenda. He noted that the country has now experienced more than 365 consecutive days without load‑shedding, signalling improvements in energy reliability. He pointed to the turnaround of the state logistics utility Transnet and the ongoing work of the Madlanga and Zondo commissions, which have recovered over R17 billion through law‑enforcement actions.

Presidential proclamations, he explained, enabled the Special Investigating Unit to recover R1.3 billion in cash and assets during the last financial year. The president framed the fight against corruption as a development imperative, arguing that corruption erodes state capacity, undermines public trust and diverts resources from essential services.

He outlined a broader strategy to strengthen institutions, enhance consequence management, improve procurement oversight and promote ethical leadership throughout the public sector, asserting that these steps are essential to building a transparent, accountable and resilient democratic system





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Cyril Ramaphosa South Africa Impeachment Inquiry Economic Reforms Corruption Recovery

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