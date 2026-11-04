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ANC Electoral Performance

Ramaphosa votes in Hyde Park as ANC faces first national test since 2024

HeadtopicsCompiled from 2 sources
Ramaphosa votes in Hyde Park as ANC faces first national test since 2024
Soweto Voting History · Ward 90 Election Results · Municipal Services Johannesburg
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President Cyril Ramaphosa voted in Hyde Park on November 4, 2026, abiding by IEC rules requiring voters to cast ballots where they live. The election is the first nationwide test of voter sentiment since the ANC lost its parliamentary majority in 2024.

President Cyril Ramaphosa voted in Hyde Park on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, casting his ballot at Hyde Park High School in the Johannesburg suburb where he lives rather than in Soweto, where he grew up and usually voted.

Electoral Commission (IEC) rules require people to vote at the station where they are registered. In local elections, that means the ward in which they live. Ramaphosa lives in Ward 90, which includes Hyde Park, Parkmore, Illovo, Sandhurst and several other suburbs. Former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe also live in the area.

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Ramaphosa votes in DA stronghold of Hyde Park

Ramaphosa Votes in DA Stronghold Ward

The ward is not friendly ground for the governing ANC. The DA won a recent special election there with 97 percent of the vote, up from 64 percent the last time the seat was contested. The president therefore voted in a ward where his party has little support. Voters queued at Hyde Park High School where Ramaphosa was set to cast his vote, according to reporting from the scene.

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Speaking shortly after voting, Ramaphosa explained his decision. He said: The change in the IEC rules where they said you must vote where you live, so I did abide by those rules. There is always a tussle on where I should vote either in Hyde Park or in Soweto where I grew up and buried my parents. Before the poll, Ramaphosa urged registered voters to take part.

He said their votes could help build better communities and strengthen local government. He pointed to the services municipalities provide, including water, sanitation and electricity. Complaints about those services, along with disputed billing, have dominated local politics in Johannesburg and other big cities. Parties held their final rallies over the weekend, appealing to loyal supporters and undecided voters.

ANC Faces Pressure in Local Elections

The ANC held a rally in the Eastern Cape on Sunday. It faces the DA, the EFF and the MK Party, led by former president Jacob Zuma. The ANC has been losing ground for a decade. In the 2021 local elections, it fell below 50 percent nationally for the first time since the end of apartheid.

In the 2024 general election, it lost its parliamentary majority and entered a government of national unity that includes the DA. Several large metros, Johannesburg among them, have been run by coalitions for years, and those arrangements have often been unstable. Wednesday's vote is the first nationwide test of voter sentiment since that 2024 result. A weak showing for the ANC in the major metros would add pressure on the party as it manages a national-level coalition. A stronger result would ease some of that pressure.

SourcesCompiled from 2 sources

This story was compiled and edited by the HeadTopics newsroom and HT AI from the reports above.

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Soweto Voting History Ward 90 Election Results Municipal Services Johannesburg 2024 South Africa Election ANC Coalition Government Municipal Service Delivery South Africa Soweto Voter Turnout 2024 South African Elections DA Stronghold Johannesburg ANC Voting Trends IEC Voting Rules South Africa ANC DA Coalition Johannesburg Local Elections Hyde Park Elections Cyril Ramaphosa Voting Cyril Ramaphosa Hyde Park Voting South Africa Local Elections ANC Coalition Pressure IEC Voting Rules
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