Ramaphosa Urges Unity on Economy, Dismisses Phala Phala Debate as Political Theatre

President Cyril Ramaphosa told Parliament that his government remains focused on growing the economy and creating jobs, calling opposition demands for answers on the Phala Phala robbery a distraction. He traced current challenges to state capture and called for cross-party collaboration to address unemployment and inequality.

President Cyril Ramaphosa urged members of the National Assembly to collaborate on addressing the nation's pressing challenges, emphasizing that his administration's focus remains on economic growth and job creation.

Speaking during a debate dominated by questions about the 2020 robbery at his Phala Phala farm, Ramaphosa dismissed the opposition's persistent inquiries as "political theatre" that distracts from substantive governance. He reiterated that the Government of National Unity is committed to building an inclusive economy that can provide sustainable employment, pointing to the legacy of state capture as the root of many current difficulties.

The President called for a shift from partisan grandstanding to collective problem solving, underscoring that South Africans deserve practical solutions rather than endless controversy. Ramaphosa's comments came in response to a heated parliamentary session where opposition parties renewed demands for transparency regarding the theft of foreign currency from his farm. They argued that after six years, the public still lacks a satisfactory explanation, eroding trust in leadership.

While acknowledging the seriousness of the incident, the President stressed that his government is prioritizing macroeconomic stabilization, infrastructure investment, and stimulus programs aimed at reviving growth. He highlighted recent efforts to attract foreign investment, reform state-owned enterprises, and implement Eskom's turnaround plan, noting these steps are already bearing fruit despite global headwinds.

Deflecting criticism about the Phala Phala matter, Ramaphosa reminded lawmakers that the country's economic malaise and institutional decay predate his tenure, tracing them to the systemic corruption of the state capture era. He framed the current coalition government as a necessary vehicle for national reconciliation and renewal, urging all parties to "work together" rather than exploiting past scandals for electoral gain.

The President also addressed concerns about unemployment, poverty, and inequality, outlining a multi-pronged strategy that includes skills development, small business support, and green energy investments. His vision, he asserted, is one of an "inclusive economy" where growth benefits all South Africans, not just a select few. The speech aimed to reassert executive authority while appealing for cross-party cooperation on legislation that can unlock investment and create jobs





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Ramaphosa Phala Phala South Africa Economy Jobs National Assembly State Capture Government Of National Unity Opposition Parliament

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