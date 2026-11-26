President Cyril Ramaphosa told the Presidential Breakfast in Sandton that small businesses must embrace technology, equity investment and expansion to tackle unemployment. He also said late government payments to businesses are unacceptable.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africa's nearly 4-million micro, small and medium enterprises to play a bigger role in tackling unemployment. He urged entrepreneurs to embrace technology, seek investment and expand beyond their local markets.

Ramaphosa spoke at the Presidential Breakfast in Sandton on Thursday morning ahead of the Presidential MSME Awards. Small business development minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, Gauteng MEC for economic development Vuyiswa Ramokgopa and other government officials attended the event. The president said government needed to do more to support entrepreneurs, particularly in accessing finance, markets, technology and skills development.

Also read Mbeki calls for tangible solutions to achieve 2030 SDG

Ramaphosa On MSME Job Creation Target

He said small businesses were well-positioned to respond to unemployment because they could move faster than large corporations when employing people and creating opportunities. Ramaphosa said MSMEs offer a value chain that must be recognised and boosted to deal with unemployment in the country. He described the sector as gigantic and said the national development plan requires the creation of 11-million additional jobs by 2030. He said the country is way off that target.

Advertisement

In 1994, 8-million people were working in South Africa. By 2026, 17.5-million people are working. He said more people have been added to the economy over the period, but the NDP still requires an additional 11-million jobs. Ramaphosa said this leads to a tough call to find ways to address and attack unemployment.

He said it is not the government's problem alone but a collective one, and all South Africans must put hands together. The president urged young people not to give up on their career prospects when they struggled to find employment in their chosen fields. He encouraged them to continuously acquire new skills. He said having a qualification in one discipline should not stop graduates from exploring other opportunities, particularly in sectors where employment prospects were limited.

President Urges Small Business AI Adoption

He said skilling and reskilling should be done on a lifelong basis. Ramaphosa also called on small businesses to embrace artificial intelligence, warning that South Africa risked falling behind if it failed to take part in the technological revolution. He said those who do not catch that bus will be left behind forever. He encouraged entrepreneurs to move beyond simply using technology and instead develop their own AI-driven solutions.

He also urged business owners to reconsider their attitudes towards equity investment. Accepting investors in exchange for a stake in their businesses could provide an alternative to traditional bank loans, he said. Using Silicon Valley as an example, he said several global technology companies had grown through venture capital funding, where investors provided money in exchange for equity. He said entrepreneurs should not automatically view investors seeking ownership stakes as people trying to take over their businesses.

Ramaphosa further called for township enterprises to expand beyond their immediate communities and operate across provinces and internationally. He pointed to opportunities in supplying larger industrial companies, including those emerging from South Africa's investment commitments. Smaller businesses needed to position themselves to benefit from major investments, he said. The president proposed that government consider hosting a dedicated conference for micro, small and medium enterprises.

Advertisement

Entrepreneurs could present their expansion plans, investment requirements and job creation targets to banks and potential investors. He said the proposed gathering would provide businesses with a platform to demonstrate their growth ambitions while creating opportunities for funding and partnerships.

Ramaphosa Condemns Government Delayed Payments

However, Ramaphosa acknowledged that entrepreneurs continued to face significant obstacles. These include delayed payments by government departments and limited access to markets and technology. He described late payments by the government as unacceptable, saying measures were needed to address officials who delayed processing payments owed to businesses. He also encouraged entrepreneurs to seek mentorship and business coaching.

Having experienced people to consult could help business owners navigate challenges and make informed decisions, he argued. He told entrepreneurs not to stay in the corner and think that things will happen. He urged them to remain persistent, inquisitive and proactive in pursuing opportunities. Ramaphosa said the government wanted to see small businesses grow into established players in the economy.

They should be capable of creating sustainable employment and contributing to the country's production and exports.