President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued a stark warning about the pervasive threat of inequality to democratic systems worldwide, advocating for immediate and coordinated international action to address this critical issue. South Africa is championing the establishment of a United Nations International Panel on Inequality to drive global policy reform.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sounded a resounding alarm on the escalating global threat posed by inequality, unequivocally stating that it represents one of the most significant challenges to the very foundations of democracy. Speaking at a pivotal plenary session focused on Extremism and Inequality within the framework of the In Defence of Democracy initiative, Ramaphosa articulated a compelling vision for a more equitable world.

He underscored the detrimental impact of widespread disparities, emphasizing how they systematically erode democratic progress and severely curtail individuals' agency in shaping their own destinies and futures. The President highlighted South Africa's steadfast commitment to elevating the issue of inequality to the forefront of the international discourse, signaling ambitious plans to establish a dedicated United Nations International Panel on Inequality. This proposed panel would serve as a crucial global platform for research, policy development, and collaborative action aimed at dismantling the systemic barriers that perpetuate economic and social divides. Ramaphosa’s address underscored the imperative for a unified and concerted global response, urging world leaders and international institutions to unequivocally support and implement policies that champion social justice, foster equal opportunities, and ensure that the benefits of progress are shared more broadly. He stressed that fragmented efforts would prove insufficient against the deeply entrenched nature of global inequality. The President's call to action comes at a time when the world grapples with widening economic gaps, fueled by various global trends including technological advancements, globalization, and systemic economic policies that have often exacerbated existing disparities. Ramaphosa’s emphasis on the interconnectedness of inequality and extremism is particularly salient. He argued that when large segments of the population feel disenfranchised, overlooked, and denied basic opportunities, they become more susceptible to radical ideologies and movements that offer simplistic, often destructive, solutions. This vulnerability, he explained, can destabilize societies and undermine the legitimate institutions of governance, thereby posing a direct threat to democratic stability and the rule of law. The establishment of an International Panel on Inequality, as envisioned by South Africa, would aim to provide evidence-based insights and practical recommendations to governments and international bodies. It is intended to move beyond rhetorical pronouncements and foster concrete policy changes that address the root causes of inequality, including access to education, healthcare, decent work, and financial resources. This initiative reflects a growing global recognition that sustainable development and lasting peace are inextricably linked to the equitable distribution of wealth and opportunity. Furthermore, Ramaphosa’s remarks can be seen as a direct challenge to the status quo of global economic governance, which has often been criticized for prioritizing the interests of a few over the well-being of the many. By advocating for coordinated global action, he is calling for a paradigm shift in how international economic relations are structured, moving towards a more inclusive and just system. This includes a re-evaluation of trade agreements, financial regulations, and taxation policies to ensure they contribute to reducing, rather than widening, the gap between the rich and the poor. The President’s vision extends beyond mere redistribution; it is about creating systems that prevent inequality from taking root in the first place, ensuring that every individual has a fair chance to succeed and contribute to their society. The reference to the considerable number of complaints lodged against the Hawks’ DPIC (Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation) in a single year, as mentioned in the supplementary information, while seemingly unrelated, underscores the potential for systemic issues and the importance of accountability and robust governance across all sectors. It subtly reinforces the broader narrative that addressing deep-seated problems requires diligent oversight and a commitment to fairness and justice, themes that resonate with the President’s overarching message on tackling inequality





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