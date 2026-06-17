Ramaphosa urges employers to hire youth, pledges tax incentives and trillion rand infrastructure plan

At the Soweto uprising commemoration, President Cyril Ramaphosa called on businesses to employ young South Africans based on potential, outlined the employment tax incentive scheme and announced a trillion rand infrastructure investment aimed at creating apprenticeships and jobs across key sectors.

President Cyril Ramaphosa used the 50th anniversary of the Soweto uprising to call on South Africa n employers to give young people a chance, not on the basis of past experience but on the basis of their potential.

He highlighted the country's youth unemployment rate of about 46 percent and urged businesses to tap into the untapped talent pool. The president explained that the government will back this effort through the employment tax incentive program, a scheme that lets eligible companies deduct a portion of payroll tax in order to offset the cost of hiring and training inexperienced workers.

By reducing the financial burden on firms, the incentive is intended to make the first job more affordable and to kick‑start the careers of millions of graduates, apprentices and would‑be entrepreneurs. Ramaphosa stressed that the state will not leave employers to shoulder the risk alone.

He pointed to several initiatives already in motion: more than 5.7 million youngsters are registered on the SA Youth mobi portal, with over two million already linked to earning opportunities; the Presidential Employment Stimulus has generated work for more than 2.5 million unemployed citizens, of which 82 percent are young and 66 percent are women; and the expansion of technical and vocational education and training colleges is being aligned with the needs of local industry. He also underlined that skills are forged not just in classrooms but in real workplaces, communities and enterprises, and that public employment programmes, youth services and structured workplace experience are being broadened.

Looking ahead, Ramaphosa said the state will pour a trillion rand into infrastructure over the next three years, covering roads, dams, schools, hospitals, energy grids, railways and ports. Such massive investment will create apprenticeships, artisan development programmes and opportunities for enterprise development, especially in sectors the government has earmarked for growth: manufacturing, mining beneficiation, digital infrastructure, agriculture, green industrialisation, energy, logistics, critical minerals, tourism and the creative economy.

The president warned that high unemployment fuels crime, inequality and social instability, and that the challenges facing young South Africans demand comprehensive, urgent solutions rather than scapegoating vulnerable groups. He called on young people to become integral to these emerging industries, to be trained for them, to work in them, to build businesses within them and to eventually own a stake in them





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Youth Unemployment Employment Tax Incentive Infrastructure Investment Skills Development South Africa

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