Ramaphosa urges ANC to explore Johannesburg coalition without DA

President Cyril Ramaphosa told ANC leaders to explore a Johannesburg coalition without the DA, a position likely to gain traction at Thursday's NEC meeting. Gauteng leaders favour working with ActionSA across all three metros.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told ANC leaders to explore a Johannesburg coalition without the DA, adding momentum to calls within the party to cut ties with its government of national unity partner in Gauteng.

Ramaphosa made the proposal during Monday's National Working Committee meeting. The proposal was welcomed by party leaders who have also expressed reservations about working with the DA in Gauteng's metros. ANC insiders at Luthuli House said the position was likely to gain traction when the party's national executive committee meets on Thursday. The NEC meeting could potentially set the tone for coalition negotiations across the country.

Also read ANC tops 2026 local government election results as Ramaphosa warns parties ahead of coalition talks

Ramaphosa also urged party members to stop attacking one another and trading blame for the ANC's electoral decline. The party is grappling with the loss of support in all eight metropolitan municipalities. The ANC emerged from this month's local government elections significantly weakened, losing ground in key metros. In Johannesburg, the DA secured the largest share of the vote at 34.79 percent, followed by the ANC at 20.25 percent and Herman Mashaba's ActionSA at 16.27 percent.

The results leave the DA with the possibility of forming a two-party coalition with either the ANC or ActionSA. The ANC's support has fallen by almost 15 percentage points since the 2021 local government elections. In 2021, the party held majorities in 161 municipalities. That number has now dropped to 51.

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ANC Leaders Explore Coalition With ActionSA

The Sunday Times understands that the NWC asked provincial leaders to submit recommendations on which parties the ANC should work with in their respective metros and municipalities. Gauteng provincial leaders reportedly told the NWC they wanted to continue working with ActionSA in Tshwane and explore a coalition with the party in Johannesburg. Gauteng province made a proposal to work with ActionSA across all three metros and there was an overwhelming endorsement, an insider said.

On Friday, the provincial leaders might set up a team and meet with ActionSA, depending on what comes out from the NEC. But ultimately, the decision will rest with national. The insider said the ANC would still approach the DA, but suggested that talks were unlikely to produce an agreement in Johannesburg. We will make a proposal to the DA.

We maintain that we are talking to everyone, but I think, from my view, it will just be a formality to say we spoke to them. I honestly do not think they want to work with us in Johannesburg, and I see the NEC likely saying: where we do not have to work with the DA, let us avoid it, the insider said.

Another ANC leader privy to the meeting said Ramaphosa's caution against working with the DA in Johannesburg had emboldened those pushing for a review of the party's relationship with the DA in the government of national unity. Even if he is saving face, he has made that statement and those negotiating will stick to it, the leader said.

NEC To Focus On Coalition Negotiations

The Sunday Times understands that the NWC also recommended that Thursday's NEC meeting focus on setting the parameters for coalition negotiations, rather than conducting a post-election assessment. Party leaders are expected to convene a special NEC meeting in December to examine the ANC's electoral performance. Thursday's NEC will be focused on coalition arrangements. We do not think it is the right time for those kinds of distractions.

The blame game and assessments of our performance will be done at the next special NEC. We hope the NEC will stick to that because we said we must veer off from assessment to allow the elections team to compile a report for discussion, an insider said. The emergency is to set up municipalities.

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There was an attitude at the meeting where you felt that people were ready to discuss what led us to this position, but the NWC was very clear that we cannot do an assessment before we get a report. A third insider said the ANC would consider a range of options, including sitting in opposition or entering into confidence-and-supply agreements where necessary.

We know that many comrades are eager for this NEC because we have not had one to discuss elections and even the situation with the missed IEC deadline. But we will persuade them to wait before they make their own assessments of what led us here because we will be shooting blind. We have a huge task of forming coalitions.

These two weeks are critical and we have to be strategic and think about coalitions which will help advance the needs of our people and also ensure that we are able to recover. From where I am standing, and that is my personal opinion, I do not think this includes the DA, at least not in Gauteng. What the NEC might do is take a firm decision that we do nothing with the DA, the insider said.

ANC Admits Catastrophic Election Performance

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula described the party's election performance as catastrophic. And if anyone has not heard what the people are saying through this election, then we are lost. This has been a very catastrophic outcome for the ANC. We say that plainly.

As much as we are the largest party, it has been catastrophic for the movement, he said. The ANC's position could complicate coalition negotiations in Johannesburg, particularly as DA mayoral candidate Helen Zille has identified both ActionSA and the ANC as her preferred coalition partners. Speaking on The Political Arena podcast, Zille said a two-party coalition would be easier to manage than an arrangement involving several smaller parties.

When you put together a coalition, as big as necessary but as small as possible, because there is a difference between managing two parties in a coalition than seven parties in a coalition. I have been in a seven-party coalition. It was not easy, but we managed to get through it, she said. ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu dismissed claims that Ramaphosa had expressed a preference on coalition arrangements.