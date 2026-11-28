President Cyril Ramaphosa directs ANC members to resolve internal disputes through official party channels following former President Thabo Mbeki's sharp criticism of the party's declining electoral fortunes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued a direct directive to members of the African National Congress (ANC), instructing them to articulate their grievances and policy disagreements strictly within established party structures. This statement serves as an official response to recent public criticisms leveled against the ruling party by former President Thabo Mbeki, who highlighted significant concerns regarding the organization's shrinking political footprint and electoral relevance.

Mbeki Criticizes ANC Vote Decline

Former President Thabo Mbeki publicly decried the current trajectory of the ANC, specifically pointing to the stark numerical drop in electoral support over the last two decades. He noted that the party's share of the national vote has plummeted from nearly seventy percent during his presidency in 2004 to approximately thirty percent under the current leadership of Cyril Ramaphosa, a statistic he presented as evidence of a profound organizational crisis.

Also read Mbaks lashes out at Mbeki — ‘You can’t attack the ANC in public’

Ramaphosa Calls for Internal Dialogue

Addressing these criticisms directly, President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasized that all concerns regarding party performance and strategy must be raised through the relevant ANC platforms and internal mechanisms rather than through external public commentary. He argued that maintaining party unity and democratic discipline requires members to utilize the designated structures available for debate and decision-making, ensuring that internal disagreements do not fracture the broader political coalition.

Funeral for Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

Delivering his address at the Category Two State Funeral for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka in eXesi, President Ramaphosa shifted focus to honor the legacy of the former Deputy President. He described Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka as a trailblazer whose influence and dedication to public service will endure for generations, highlighting her historic role as the country's first woman Deputy President and her relentless global advocacy for women's rights and empowerment.

Advertisement

Legacy of Public Service

President Cyril Ramaphosa praised Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka for her remarkable strength, humility, and unwavering commitment to serving the public interest throughout her distinguished career. The eulogy reflected on her multifaceted contributions to South African history, celebrating her ability to navigate complex political landscapes while maintaining a steadfast focus on equity and the advancement of women both domestically and on the international stage.

Preserving Party Unity

The intersection of high-level political critique and national mourning underscores the dual challenges facing the African National Congress as it prepares for future electoral contests. By urging members to engage with internal platforms, President Cyril Ramaphosa aims to channel the discontent highlighted by Thabo Mbeki into constructive party discourse, seeking to stabilize the organization's direction and reaffirm its commitment to its foundational values.