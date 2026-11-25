President Cyril Ramaphosa told Sygnia's 20th anniversary event in Cape Town that US investors praised South Africa's energy reforms, adding the economy is stronger despite anaemic growth.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said people he met in Silicon Valley in the United States had glowing praise for South Africa's economic recovery path. He said some noted the country was reforming its energy market better than most.

Ramaphosa spoke at the 20th anniversary of investment fund Sygnia in Cape Town on Tuesday night. His address came after he visited Silicon Valley in California on a fact-finding mission about the revolutionary technology of artificial intelligence. The event was held on November 24 2026. Ramaphosa said while in the US he met South African-born venture capitalist Roelof Botha, grandson of former foreign minister Pik Botha.

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Ramaphosa Hails Energy Reforms

He said Botha spoke glowingly to him about South Africa's reforms, especially in the energy sector. We have overcome load-shedding and are building a competitive electricity market that will bring down costs and ensure security and grid stability, Ramaphosa said. I had the occasion to be interviewed by the grandson of former minister Pik Botha, he added. He said he sits in Silicon Valley and marvels at the progress we have made, particularly in energy, Ramaphosa quoted Botha as saying.

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He said he has seen many other countries struggle to reform their whole energy architecture, and the way we have done it, in a few years, is something we can marvel at. During his 2019 state of the nation address Ramaphosa announced energy market reforms. These included plans to break down Eskom into three separate companies, one for generation, another for transmission and a third for distribution. The plans also included developing 14,000km of transmission line.

Recently, the government has managed to stop the perennial anchor at the feet of the economy, load-shedding. It has seen cities go hours at a time without electricity for nearly 20 years. This followed interventions by Eskom to preserve capacity and protect the grid. Ramaphosa acknowledged that while other government goals have remained elusive, he expected these gains to gradually filter through.

Economic Progress Amid Challenges

The elusive goals include a minimum of 3% GDP growth annually and job creation benchmarks. He pointed to South Africa securing a primary budget surplus and stabilising debt, and being removed from the Financial Action Task Force greylist. Despite the challenges we face as a country, our economy is in a better shape than it has been for many years, he said.

Much as our growth is a bit anaemic, in fact, it is way below what we target, we are making progress, Ramaphosa said.