Nicoc briefed Ramaphosa on criminal networks six days before Mkhwanazi July 6 media briefing

The Madlanga Commission heard that President Cyril Ramaphosa was verbally briefed by Nicoc on June 30 2025 about criminal networks and infiltration of the criminal justice system, days before KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's explosive briefing.

The national intelligence co-ordinating committee (Nicoc) verbally briefed President Cyril Ramaphosa on June 30 2025 about criminal networks and their infiltration of state institutions, six days before KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's explosive media briefing on July 6 2025.

Acting Nicoc co-ordinator Dr Ntandazo Sifolo told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Thursday that the committee secured an audience with Ramaphosa and briefed him as a committee. We were given an audience, we met the president, and we briefed the president as a committee, Sifolo testified. It remains unclear whether Ramaphosa acted on the briefing within those six days.

Also read Matlala to File Affidavit on Mkhwanazi Alleged Threat at Madlanga Commission

Basis For Verbal Briefing To President

Sifolo said reports on organised criminal networks and infiltration of the criminal justice system served as the basis for the verbal briefing. Apart from the national intelligence estimate reports, there were reports on matters about organised criminal networks and infiltration of the criminal justice system that served as a basis for a verbal briefing to the president prior to the July 6 2025 media briefing, particularly on June 30 2025, he said.

On July 6 2025, Mkhwanazi addressed the media and made damning allegations about infiltration of the criminal justice system by criminal cartels. He also accused now suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu of being used by the cartels to unlawfully disband the political killings task team (PKTT). Mkhwanazi claimed Mchunu ordered the PKTT's dissolution on December 31 2024, resulting in 121 investigation dockets being transferred to Pretoria.

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At the time, the team was assisting Gauteng counterintelligence with investigations and had raided the homes of alleged underworld figures Katiso Molefe and Vusimusi Cat Matlala. He also cited alleged communications linking alleged crime boss Vusimuzi Matlala and Brown Mogotsi to the disbandment and leaks of sensitive information. Mkhwanazi alleged that a sophisticated criminal syndicate known as the Big 5 cartel had infiltrated key state institutions.

Widespread Scrutiny Of Criminal Infiltration

The briefing triggered widespread scrutiny of alleged criminal networks operating inside the police, intelligence services and the criminal justice system. The commission also heard about the June 2025 arrests of senior Crime Intelligence officers and the reasons behind them. Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo and six other senior officers were arrested by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) on allegations of fraud and corruption.

The charges were withdrawn in August 2026 after it emerged there was no basis to prosecute them. Controversy intensified after allegations emerged that the operation was intended to target Khumalo, Mkhwanazi and National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola. Mchunu is also accused of using state resources and political power to influence decisions in the SAPS. He is suspected to be in cahoots with the Big 5 cartel.

The Public Protector has said an investigation into Mchunu is nearing its finish line. Sifolo said minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni approved verbal briefings to Ramaphosa after recusing herself from matters involving intelligence reports that could implicate her cabinet colleagues or their portfolios. Sifolo's testimony related to how the committee identifies, assesses and reports threats of criminal infiltration by organised crime syndicates.

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Intertwining Of Politics And Criminal Underworld

Sifolo told the commission that a matter of concern to the national intelligence structure has been the intertwining of politics and the criminal underworld, leading to high levels of insecurity in the country. This threat became more pronounced during the local government elections in 2021, when murder and intimidation in the name of politics threatened to become a norm, he said.

It remains the duty of national intelligence structures to assure conditions of safety and security to allow a thriving economy and stable environment, Sifolo said. As a result of the observation, they told crime intelligence they needed to prioritise investigations and neutralise politically motivated killings and the killing of law enforcement officials.

Sifolo said another report from the national security council before the 2024 elections also underscored the mingling of political leaders and underworld figures who created a complex Mafia-like operation in the state. This has seen the normalisation of criminal extortion at economic sites, which spread to the transport sector. Law enforcement has struggled to address this growing phenomenon, largely due to infiltration and contamination of law enforcement services, he said.

Recommendations To Strengthen Investigative Capacity

Sifolo said the report recommended strengthening investigative capacity and targeting serious organised and commercial crimes. It also called for adopting a dedicated approach to investigating and addressing embezzlement in municipalities, state-owned companies and other state entities, and expediting investigations and prosecutions arising from state capture findings. The report further called for a focus on organised crime, corruption, violence and infrastructure-related crimes, including economic subversion.

Sifolo warned against political interference in police operations, explaining that ministers should not be drawn into operational matters through intelligence briefings. He said officials had to exercise caution when sharing sensitive information, particularly when intelligence was incomplete. Intelligence is not evidence, Sifolo told the commission. He cautioned that giving executive authorities incomplete intelligence could have serious consequences, reinforcing the need to maintain clear boundaries between political oversight and police investigations.

Allegations Of Budget Misuse And Nepotism

During the Madlanga Commission, MP Fadiel Adams revealed alarming allegations of budget misuse and nepotism within Crime Intelligence. Adams also revealed that an intelligence officer was allegedly instructed to destroy 111 hard drives at the offices of the police's crime intelligence unit, according to previous testimony heard by the commission.